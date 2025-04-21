Lewis Hamilton interview ends after just 37 SECONDS as Ferrari pressure grows

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton was a man of few words on Sunday following the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The 40-year-old has been brutally honest with the media at times during his debut season with new team Ferrari, often appearing despondent when questioned over his hopes of a positive result week after week in the SF-25.

Heading into the race in Jeddah, Hamilton lined up on the grid in P7, behind Carlos Sainz, the driver he replaced at the Scuderia.

Not only was Hamilton behind a Williams but also his team-mate Charles Leclerc, who went on to utilise his P4 start to claim his first podium of the 2025 campaign.

The British racer has clearly struggled to adapt to Ferrari's F1 machinery having driven for Mercedes for 12 seasons, but now, even Hamilton himself appears to be running out of excuses.

Hamilton has no words over Ferrari F1 performance

Hamilton has consistently suggested this year that fans should lower their expectations as he takes time to get to grips with the new machinery, but as the weeks go by and the 24-race calendar roars on, questions will only persist over why such an experienced champion like Hamilton is finding the challenge so tricky?

Rookie Ollie Bearman scored points on debut when stepping into the Ferrari prior to his first full F1 season and Kimi Antonelli has proved his adaptability instantly in Hamilton's old Mercedes seat.

The legend of the sport now finds himself battling among the midfield, and after failing to improve on his P7 start in Saudi Arabia, Hamilton appeared lost for words over his inability to find success at the wheel of the Ferrari.

Speaking after the race, Hamilton was asked if he felt comfortable at any point during Sunday's race, to which he replied: "No, there wasn't one second. Clearly the car is capable of being P3 so Charles did a great job today so... I can't blame it on that."

When further prompted over whether he could explain why the same wasn't happening for him, Hamilton retorted: "No," ending the interview after just 37 seconds.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA make LATE CHANGE to Saudi GP order as special clause revealed

Related