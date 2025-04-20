Lewis Hamilton left 'praying' after Ferrari nightmare

Lewis Hamilton was left searching again in qualifying, after he struggled at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix against his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.

The 40-year-old will start Sunday’s race in P7, but crucially behind his team-mate who secured P4 on the grid in Jeddah.

Speaking after qualifying to Sky Sports, Hamilton reflected on the difficult session and said: "It was challenging, as always, qualifying for me.

"I'd been nowhere all weekend - 13th I think in almost every session - so, honestly, I feel grateful to have got to Q3 and P7.

"Not a spectacular last lap but have been making improvements all weekend. Needed a better lap at the end but, as I said, I'm just grateful to be there. Still plenty of time to come."

Can Hamilton improve in Saudi GP race?

Hamilton will be hoping he can recover lost ground to Leclerc in the race, and when asked if he will be able to the champion downplayed his chances.

"Praying, more like! Trying to bond with this car on a single lap is something that I am finding very difficult at the moment,” he added.

"But we don't give up. When there's a will there's a way, we keep pushing, keep trying, have got some amazing support so just keep working hard."

Overtaking may be a little difficult during the race, with the dirty air a huge problem for a following car so far in 2025 and contributed to a lack of action in Japan.

However, the long straights and softer Pirelli tyre compounds used this weekend may increase the chances of overtaking action for Hamilton as he looks to improve during the grand prix.

