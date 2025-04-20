F1 News Today: Hamilton reflects on 'difficult moment' as fan favourite confirms Saudi GP absence

Lewis Hamilton was left searching again in qualifying, after he struggled at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix against his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Norris left furious at 'IDIOT' crash after hitting the wall at Saudi Grand Prix

Lando Norris suffered another qualifying nightmare at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after a clumsy crash left him starting the race way down in 10th place.

Sky Sports F1 star Ted Kravitz confirms Saudi Grand Prix absence

Ted Kravitz confirmed his absence from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last weekend at the Bahrain GP, with his popular show on Sky Sports F1 missing from the schedule.

FIA confirm Red Bull change as extreme conditions hit Saudi Grand Prix

The FIA have confirmed that Red Bull have made changes to their car as hot conditions are expected to impact teams at the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris issues heartfelt tribute to Sebastian Vettel ahead of Saudi GP

Lando Norris has delivered a heartfelt interview about Sebastian Vettel at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, after the four-time world champion publicly, and privately, extended his support to the McLaren F1 star.

All 20 F1 drivers greeted by Saudi Grand Prix paddock switch

All 20 Formula 1 drivers competing at this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix were treated to a change in the paddock, with their garages decorated with a special feature upon their arrival.

