F1 News Today: Hamilton reflects on 'difficult moment' as fan favourite confirms Saudi GP absence
F1 News Today: Hamilton reflects on 'difficult moment' as fan favourite confirms Saudi GP absence
Lewis Hamilton was left searching again in qualifying, after he struggled at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix against his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.
➡️ READ MORE
Norris left furious at 'IDIOT' crash after hitting the wall at Saudi Grand Prix
Lando Norris suffered another qualifying nightmare at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after a clumsy crash left him starting the race way down in 10th place.
➡️ READ MORE
Sky Sports F1 star Ted Kravitz confirms Saudi Grand Prix absence
Ted Kravitz confirmed his absence from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last weekend at the Bahrain GP, with his popular show on Sky Sports F1 missing from the schedule.
➡️ READ MORE
FIA confirm Red Bull change as extreme conditions hit Saudi Grand Prix
The FIA have confirmed that Red Bull have made changes to their car as hot conditions are expected to impact teams at the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Lando Norris issues heartfelt tribute to Sebastian Vettel ahead of Saudi GP
Lando Norris has delivered a heartfelt interview about Sebastian Vettel at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, after the four-time world champion publicly, and privately, extended his support to the McLaren F1 star.
➡️ READ MORE
All 20 F1 drivers greeted by Saudi Grand Prix paddock switch
All 20 Formula 1 drivers competing at this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix were treated to a change in the paddock, with their garages decorated with a special feature upon their arrival.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ex-FIA chief slams 'unfair' treatment following shock resignation
- 59 minutes ago
Ferrari F1 boss speaks out on Lewis Hamilton frustration
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton reflects on 'difficult moment' as fan favourite confirms Saudi GP absence
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen F1 future CONFIRMED as 2026 details outlined
- 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton left 'praying' after Ferrari nightmare
- Today 10:55
F1 Race Today: Saudi Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream
- Today 09:56
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 14 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 21 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 4 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 11 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP SAUDI ARABIA 18 - 18 Apr
- GP USA 2 - 2 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 16 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 - 30 May
- GP CANADA 13 - 13 Jun