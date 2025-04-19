Sky Sports F1 star Ted Kravitz confirms Saudi Grand Prix absence

Ted Kravitz confirmed his absence from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last weekend at the Bahrain GP, with his popular show on Sky Sports F1 missing from the schedule.

Formula 1 heads to Jeddah this weekend for round five of the 2025 world championship, with 2024 championship protagonists Lando Norris and Max Verstappen hoping to bounce back after a poor Bahrain GP last time out.

However, there will be a key face missing from the F1 paddock, with Kravitz's absence being confirmed last weekend, the star of Ted's Notebook taking a well-deserved weekend off.

Kravitz has been a pitlane reporter for Sky Sports F1 since they acquired rights to show the sport in the UK back in 2012, and before that the Brit worked with both ITV and the BBC.

During Ted's Notebook last weekend, Kravitz said: "It’s the Saudi Grand Prix on the 18th, 19th and 20th of April, I won’t be there, it’s my first of this year’s races not on site."

When will Ted’s Notebook next be on?

F1 fans in the UK do not need to be concerned, however, with the Sky Sports F1 legend also confirming that it is just a one-race break.

The demands of the joint-longest F1 season in the sport's history are affecting media personnel too, with Martin Brundle taking a break for the Japanese GP, Kravitz this weekend, and lead commentator David Croft also set to be replaced by Harry Benjamin during four race weekends this season.

Ted's Notebook is set to return for the Miami GP next month, however, as confirmed by Kravitz: "The notebook will return at the Miami Grand Prix at the start of May," the Brit confirmed.

