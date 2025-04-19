close global

F1 News Today: Verstappen issues statement as FIA announce Red Bull star’s Saudi GP penalty verdict

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has responded to rumours surrounding his future with Red Bull after recent comments confirmed doubts about his position in the team.

FIA announce Red Bull F1 star penalty verdict at Saudi Grand Prix

Star of Red Bull's junior team Liam Lawson has been handed an official FIA verdict, after an incident during practice for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after 'dangerous' Saudi Grand Prix incident

Lewis Hamilton has been handed an official FIA verdict after an incident described as 'dangerous', although the stewards disagreed over this label.

'Fury' over Toto Wolff behaviour raises doubts over Max Verstappen-Mercedes move

The behaviour of Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff following a controversial incident could prove to be a stumbling block to any chance of Max Verstappen joining the team, according to one respected Formula 1 pundit.

Lewis Hamilton involved in embarrassing Saudi Grand Prix blunder

An embarrassing gaffe involving Lewis Hamilton and a Saudi GP Formula 1 event poster has been uncovered in Jeddah.

