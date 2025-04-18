'Fury' over Toto Wolff behaviour raises doubts over Max Verstappen-Mercedes move

The behaviour of Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff following a controversial incident in 2021 could prove to be a stumbling block to any chance of Max Verstappen joining the team, according to one respected Formula 1 pundit.

Speculation is mounting that the reigning drivers' champion is growing increasingly unhappy at Red Bull, with team director Helmut Marko this week admitting the uncertainty around the Dutchman's future was a 'great concern'.

Verstappen was previously Wolff's first choice to replace Lewis Hamilton at the Silver Arrows, before he opted to promote 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli instead, but there is little doubt that the Austrian would be keen to explore the possibility of signing one of the sport's all-time greats should it present itself.

However, Sky Sports pundit Ted Kravitz believes Wolff's reaction to a Hamilton victory at the 2021 British Grand Prix - where Verstappen suffered a heavy crash - may still rankle with some within the Red Bull star's camp.

Wolff behaviour a stumbling block for Verstappen?

Speaking on the F1 Show, Kravitz said: "I know a lot of water's been under the bridge since 2021. I'm not talking about Abu Dhabi [where Verstappen pipped Hamilton to the title in controversial circumstances].

"I'm talking about the intense nature of the fight between Mercedes and Red Bull in 2021 - the Silverstone accident - where Max and his manager and his dad were furious with Toto Wolff for celebrating, quote, 'Like he'd won the world championship', when Lewis won that race without, they felt, a thought for Max's wellbeing and a trip to Northampton General."

Verstappen has endured a challenging start to his title defence in 2025, with his only victory to date coming at the Japanese GP.

Heading in to this weekend's Saudi Arabia GP, he is third in the drivers' championship behind the McLaren duo of leader Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and has just come off a disappointing sixth-place finish in Bahrain last time out.

But while he is still considered one of the favourites for the title, his team's chances of wrestling the constructors' crown from McLaren appear slim at best, with an 80-point deficit already established between the pair.

