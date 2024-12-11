Hamilton jokes about controversial Verstappen CRASH in Mercedes farewell
Lewis Hamilton has joked about a controversial Max Verstappen crash during a Mercedes farewell piece.
The seven-time world champion competed in his final race for Mercedes at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where a raft of tributes were delivered to the star.
Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell had a unique helmet crafted for his exit which depicted an illustration of the pair, and a picture of a young Russell asking for his hero's autograph.
The 39-year-old will also embark on a farewell tour with Mercedes' sponsors and their staff back at the factory, instead of joining his new team Ferrari at the Abu Dhabi tyre test.
Lewis Hamilton delivers Silverstone 2021 joke
Mercedes organised a surprise tribute for Hamilton at Silverstone, which was captured by Sky Sports, and broadcast over the Abu Dhabi GP weekend.
Alongside Martin Brundle, Hamilton drove his 2013, 2014 and 2018 Mercedes’, the latter two being the machinery that helped guide him towards a drivers’ title.
As they tested the iconic machinery around the track Brundle expressed his awe at the dominant Mercedes, where he made reference to a controversial Silverstone moment.
"It’s so obedient, I’m sure when you’re pushing hard and you’ve got Max on your tail…How you guys go side by side in Copse I have no idea," Brundle said.
Verstappen and Hamilton's crash at Silverstone in 2021 was one of the most controversial moments during their title battle, and only intensified their rivalry.
Following the collision, Verstappen hit the wall at 180mph and he has since revealed that the crash still has an impact on him.
"It doesn’t always work out as you know!" Hamilton jokingly said.
