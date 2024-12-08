F1 Results Today: Constructors’ champions crowned as Hamilton HEROICS on show at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Lando Norris took a brilliant, dominant win at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to wrap up the Formula 1 constructors' championship for McLaren.
The Brit was followed home by the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc in second and third, but the 25 points for Norris' win was enough to put the papaya team out of reach.
A chaotic race kicked off from the very start, with Max Verstappen punting Oscar Piastri into a spin in the very first corner, sending the Australian down to the back of the pack and earning the Dutchman a 10-second penalty.
Sergio Perez was also spun later in the lap by Valtteri Bottas, the first of two incidents the Finn was involved in, which forced the Red Bull man into an early retirement.
Lewis Hamilton ended his 12-year tenure at Mercedes with a sparkling comeback, coming through from 16th on the grid to finish fourth after spending the last dozen laps slashing a 14-second deficit to his team-mate George Russell, making the overtake for fourth place on the very final lap of the race.
The race was a poor one for drivers likely to be without a seat for the 2025 season, with Bottas retiring after hitting Kevin Magnussen (also leaving the sport this weekend), and Franco Colapinto forced into retirement with a technical issue in his final race for Williams.
2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Final classification
1. Lando Norris [McLaren]
2. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +5.832s
3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +31.928s
4. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +36.483s
5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +37.538s
6. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +49.847s
7. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1:12.560s
8. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1:15.554s
9. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1:22.373s
10. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1:23.821s
11. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1 lap
12. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1 lap
13. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1 lap
14. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1 lap
15. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +1 lap
16. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1 lap
17. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +1 lap
18. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - DNF
19. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - DNF
20. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - DNF
Fastest Lap: Kevin Magnussen [Haas]
