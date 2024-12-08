close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 Results Today: Constructors’ champions crowned as Hamilton HEROICS on show at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Constructors’ champions crowned as Hamilton HEROICS on show at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Constructors’ champions crowned as Hamilton HEROICS on show at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Constructors’ champions crowned as Hamilton HEROICS on show at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lando Norris took a brilliant, dominant win at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to wrap up the Formula 1 constructors' championship for McLaren.

The Brit was followed home by the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc in second and third, but the 25 points for Norris' win was enough to put the papaya team out of reach.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce last-minute Hamilton change as investigation launched at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

READ MORE: Red Bull F1 star OUT of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as both drivers crash

A chaotic race kicked off from the very start, with Max Verstappen punting Oscar Piastri into a spin in the very first corner, sending the Australian down to the back of the pack and earning the Dutchman a 10-second penalty.

Sergio Perez was also spun later in the lap by Valtteri Bottas, the first of two incidents the Finn was involved in, which forced the Red Bull man into an early retirement.

Lewis Hamilton ended his 12-year tenure at Mercedes with a sparkling comeback, coming through from 16th on the grid to finish fourth after spending the last dozen laps slashing a 14-second deficit to his team-mate George Russell, making the overtake for fourth place on the very final lap of the race.

The race was a poor one for drivers likely to be without a seat for the 2025 season, with Bottas retiring after hitting Kevin Magnussen (also leaving the sport this weekend), and Franco Colapinto forced into retirement with a technical issue in his final race for Williams.

READ MORE: F1 star forced into SHOCK retirement at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Final classification

1. Lando Norris [McLaren]
2. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +5.832s
3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +31.928s
4. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +36.483s
5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +37.538s
6. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +49.847s
7. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1:12.560s
8. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1:15.554s
9. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1:22.373s
10. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1:23.821s
11. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1 lap
12. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1 lap
13. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1 lap
14. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1 lap
15. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +1 lap
16. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1 lap
17. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +1 lap
18. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - DNF
19. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - DNF
20. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - DNF

Fastest Lap: Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

READ MORE: Verstappen COLLIDES with McLaren F1 star in chaotic start to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari Formula 1
'Hamilton's Ferrari dream is OVER' - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Hot Takes
F1 Hot Takes

'Hamilton's Ferrari dream is OVER' - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Hot Takes

  • 1 hour ago
  • 2
F1 star forced into SHOCK retirement at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1 star forced into SHOCK retirement at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago

Latest News

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

FIA announce SHOCK disqualification at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • 42 minutes ago
F1 Hot Takes

'Hamilton's Ferrari dream is OVER' - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Hot Takes

  • 1 hour ago
  • 2
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Constructors’ champions crowned as Hamilton HEROICS on show at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1 star forced into SHOCK retirement at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

FIA announce MAJOR Verstappen penalty at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Red Bull F1 star OUT of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as both drivers crash

  • Today 14:27
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x