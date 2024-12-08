Verstappen COLLIDES with McLaren F1 star in chaotic start to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri have collided at the start of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in a dramatic first lap incident.

The four-time world champion tried to sneak around Piastri at the first corner, however the Red Bull clipped the McLaren forcing them both to spin and tumble down the order.

Verstappen dropped down to P12, whilst Piastri ended up in a woeful P19, which played into the hands of Ferrari perfectly.

The FIA deemed the Dutchman at fault for the incident, and was awarded a 10-second time penalty.

Oscar Piastri lost out during the opening stages of the Abu Dhabi GP

Ferrari back in F1 title fight after Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri incident

Following a P19 start due to a grid penalty Leclerc found himself at the bottom of the pack, but managed to storm his way to P6.

McLaren and Ferrari remain locked in an intense battle for the constructors' crown, with the first lap crash bringing the Scuderia back into the title fight.

Meanwhile, Verstappen was not the only Red Bull to suffer on the opening lap, where Sergio Perez span and came to a halt in the final sector.

The Mexican was forced to retire from the race, in a weekend where he needed an excellent result to secure his F1 future.

Lando Norris retained his lead despite the first lap chaos, and Carlos Sainz was promoted to P2, whilst the Alpine of Pierre Gasly found his way up into a podium position and into P3.

