F1 star under INVESTIGATION for pitlane incident at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Formula 1 star Kevin Magnussen has been placed under investigation just moments before the start of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The Dane was noted for a practice start in the pitlane, witnessed by the RB of Liam Lawson.
Lawson reported the incident to his team, and Magnussen has since been placed under investigation by the stewards.
Magnussen risking FIA penalty at Abu Dhabi GP
If Magnussen is penalised for the incident, it will come as a major blow to the driver during his final race weekend in F1, with the Haas star unable to obtain a drive for 2025.
The 32-year-old is currently slated to start P14 on the grid, and behind team-mate Nico Hulkenberg who received a penalty after qualifying on Saturday.
Hulkenberg produced an incredible result and set the fourth fastest time in qualifying, however was slammed with a penalty for overtaking on the pit exit road and will start the race in P7.
More to follow...
