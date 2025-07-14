Recently sacked F1 boss Christian Horner has been backed for a strong return to the sport in a role where he could possess even more power than before.

Toto Wolff admits regret over Mercedes F1 driver decision

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has revealed he regrets throwing rookie Kimi Antonelli in at the deep end at last season's Italian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton talks F1 movie sequel as film rakes in $300m

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton has discussed the prospect of returning to set for a sequel of F1: The Movie following the first film's box office success.

Aston Martin F1 driver statement details George Russell future

A telling statement from Aston Martin has seemingly answered the question over whether at-risk F1 star George Russell could have a chance of joining the Silverstone team in 2026.

Yuki Tsunoda admits Red Bull NOT happy with his performance

Red Bull star Yuki Tsunoda has revealed that his performances with the F1 team so far this year have not done enough to impress.

'Don't embarrass me' - Lando Norris pleads with McLaren star

British F1 star Lando Norris has issued a plea to his McLaren race engineer Will Joseph amid his fight for a maiden drivers' championship this season.

