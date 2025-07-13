Lewis Hamilton talks F1 movie sequel as film rakes in $300m

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton has discussed the prospect of returning to set for a sequel of F1: The Movie following the first film's box office success.

The Apple movie starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris raked in $144 million on its opening weekend, with the project having now pulled in over $310 million to date across the globe.

Ferrari star Hamilton played a vital role in the production as a co-producer, describing his job as being, 'to try to call bs' on any unrealistic elements of the film.

With Hamilton, F1, and Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski on board, no one ever doubted whether the on-screen racing action would prove a hit in cinemas, but the seven-time champion has admitted that it wasn't without its flaws.

Speaking to media including GPFans at Silverstone ahead of last weekend's British Grand Prix, Hamilton was asked whether he had discussed the prospect of a sequel yet.

"Well if I had I wouldn’t be telling you right now firstly," the champion replied.

"I saw someone talk about it but we literally just finished it so, I think the last thing we want right now is a sequel," he explained.

Despite becoming Apple's most successful film commercially, the release was not without criticism, most notably for its representation of women in the sport.

If a sequel were to be given the green light, Hamilton insisted that it would not be a decision taken lightly.

The 40-year-old said: "It’s been four years in the making, it was a lot of work, particularly for Joe, it’s time away from your family, time away from your kids.

"It needs this to just simmer for a while, let’s enjoy it. I think the worst thing we probably could do is to rush into doing a sequel. Most sequels are way worse and we don’t need to rush yet.

"I think if we do a sequel, I would say let’s really, really take our time at getting it even better.

"Right now it’s about, which I don’t know if they’ve ever done before, but I’ve asked them to do a debrief, let’s review what we did, what we could have done better.

"I don’t know if they do that in the movie business but it’s something obviously I’ve learnt from here [in F1] and I try to apply that to future programmes."

