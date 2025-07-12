Lewis Hamilton ‘won’t reply' to celebrity date proposal
F1 legend Lewis Hamilton has reportedly snubbed the advances of a celebrity presenter despite her best efforts to secure a date.
Amelia Dimoldenberg has become a household name in recent years thanks to the rise of her popular YouTube show, Chicken Shop Date, in which she interviews celebrities from the world of entertainment in the humble surroundings of fried chicken establishments.
Her hilarious - and often bizarre - conversations with her A-list guests are must-see viewing, and Damson Idris - star of the new F1 movie - was the latest big-hitter to sit down for a chat.
The pair discussed the role that seven-time world champion Hamilton played in the production of the blockbuster film, with Idris also asking whether Dimoldenberg had managed to arrange a one-to-one with the Ferrari racer yet.
"He's the coolest guy in the world," said Idris. "Have you been on a date with him?"
"Absolutely not," came the immediate response. "He won't reply to me."
Fellow F1 star Lando Norris previously made quite the impression on Dimoldenberg when the McLaren star featured on the comedic 'dating' show last year.
Hamilton's focus firmly on F1
While Hamilton may well be keen for an appearance down the line, he has more than enough on his plate for the time being.
His maiden campaign at the Scuderia has not yet gone according to plan, with the 40-year-old yet to feature on the podium during the first half of the season.
After being pipped to third by Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg at last weekend's British Grand Prix, Hamilton is sixth in the drivers' standings, one place behind team-mate Charles Leclerc.
He has made no secret of his frustration regarding his struggles, with the sense of disappointment tangible after having such high hopes following his move from Mercedes.
With his chances of a historic eighth championship likely over for another year, Hamilton is already turning his attention to ensuring both he and the team are in prime position to compete in 2026 when the new regulations come into play.
Amelia: "Lewis Hamilton was one of your mentors on the film..."— sin ⁴⁴ (@44britcedes) July 11, 2025
Damson: "Producer too!"
Amelia: "What did you learn from him?"
Damson: "To drive fast. He's the coolest guy in the world."
Amelia: "Yeah, he looks it."
Damson: "Have you been on a date with him?"
Amelia:… pic.twitter.com/JzkOORNPut
