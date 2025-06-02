Lewis Hamilton issues damning Ferrari verdict after 'terrible' Spanish Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton issued a rather damning verdict on his pace at the Spanish Grand Prix, adopting a painfully negative attitude after his sixth-place finish.

Hamilton had out-qualified team-mate Charles Leclerc for only the second time in his Ferrari career on Saturday, but that soon turned to woe when the Scuderia implemented team orders at the start of the race, with Leclerc clearly having more pace than the Brit.

Leclerc then went on to put himself among the top three cars in Barcelona, eventually joining Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris on the podium after a late safety car.

Hamilton, meanwhile, crossed the line in seventh after being overtaken by the Sauber of Nico Hulkenberg towards the end of the race, and was only promoted to sixth due to a 10-second penalty for Max Verstappen.

After the race, Hamilton reflected on a 'terrible' day: "Just not a great day," he told Sky Sports F1's Rachel Brookes.

"Strategy was good. Team did a great job. Just that's it."

Brookes, who had already had to deal with a rather frustrated and fiery Verstappen in the media pen, then pushed Hamilton on why he was so downbeat.

"I've had a really bad day and have nothing to say," Hamilton stated.

"It was a difficult day, there's nothing else to add to it.

"It was terrible, there's no point explaining it. It's not your fault. I just don't know what to say," the 40-year-old concluded.

It was then put to Hamilton that Ferrari could find some answers for their lack of pace in the coming weeks, to which the seven-time champion responded: "I'm sure they won't, it’s probably just me."

Hamilton's triple header woes

Following a dismal start to life with Ferrari, Hamilton put in a brilliant performance at the Imola Grand Prix to achieve his best grand prix finish of the season, coming home in fourth having started the race down in 11th.

However, across the past two weeks, more negative outcomes have been reached, finishing over 50 seconds behind team-mate Leclerc in Monaco as he laboured to a fifth-place finish, before the disappointment of Barcelona on Sunday.

These poor results mean Hamilton is rooted to sixth in the drivers' championship, 23 points ahead of Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli in seventh, but also 23 points behind Leclerc.

The seven-time champion was hired by Ferrari to try and boost them on to win their first world championship of any kind since 2008, but his performances so far with the Maranello outfit will not have given the team much hope that he can find his form of yesteryear.

