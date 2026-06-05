Charles Leclerc turned down last-ditch offers from F1 rivals to leave Ferrari
Charles Leclerc turned down last-ditch offers from F1 rivals to leave Ferrari
Could Leclerc have ended up elsewhere?
Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc has revealed that he received offers from other teams to leave Ferrari.
Leclerc recently signed a new contract with the Maranello-based outfit earlier this week ahead of his home grand prix in Monaco, with the team confirming that he had signed a 'multi-year extension'.
The 28-year-old was already contracted with the team until 2029, but had exit clauses in that deal based off Ferrari's performance level following the regulations overhaul earlier this year.
That had led to rumours that the likes of Aston Martin, Red Bull and McLaren were sniffing around his potential availability, but this new contract has put all of those rumours to bed.
Now, however, Leclerc has confirmed that he was the subject of other offers that could have seen him make a blockbuster switch to a rival.
"There were other options," Leclerc told media ahead of the Monaco weekend. "I won't say who, they can say it themselves. For me, staying in Ferrari was the most natural thing."
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton moves past Ferrari pain as contract extension announced
Will Leclerc win a world championship with Ferrari?
Leclerc's full focus this weekend will be on trying to claim a second grand prix victory in his home town, having finally broken his Monaco curse in 2024.
Ferrari are the bookmakers' favourites to take the victory in Monaco, and it's looking set to be a battle with team-mate Lewis Hamilton for the win.
But, heading into the future, Leclerc is one day hoping to become a world champion, and he wants to prove that he is now Ferrari's best chance of winning the championship, and that he is now the number one driver at the team over Hamilton.
He did that to good effect last year, claiming seven grand prix podiums to Hamilton's zero, and finishing 86 points ahead of the seven-time champion in the drivers' championship.
But so far this year, the fight has been a lot tighter, with Hamilton dominating Leclerc last time out in Canada and moving to within three points of the Monegasque driver in the championship.
LEWIS HAMILTON: Career record with every pole, win and title
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 News Today: Christian Horner accepts new job as Lewis Hamilton moves past Ferrari pain
- Yesterday 15:40
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Monaco Grand Prix delayed after kitchen fire floods famous tunnel
F1 Practice Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton not Ferrari's guy as Verstappen future hangs in balance
Lewis Hamilton F1 team-mate feud ignites after Monaco Grand Prix controversy
Latest News
George Russell says relationship with 'bully' Max Verstappen has changed
- 25 minutes ago
Mercedes exploit F1 loophole to take the fight to Ferrari at Monaco Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Monaco Grand Prix delayed after kitchen fire floods famous tunnel
- 1 hour ago
Charles Leclerc turned down last-ditch offers from F1 rivals to leave Ferrari
- 2 hours ago
F1 stars summoned by FIA stewards over bizarre rule breach at Monaco Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
F1 Practice Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 3 hours ago
Most read
Max Verstappen announces definitive F1 sabbatical decision
- 1 june
Lewis Hamilton given F1 marching orders: 'It's time'
- 16 may
FIA announce F1 star disqualification verdict at Canadian Grand Prix after race
- 23 may
Christian Horner takes surprise new job after Red Bull F1 exit
- 3 june
Max Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours: Race results and final times
- 17 may
Lewis Hamilton Canadian Grand Prix pole position proved his F1 boss wrong
- 23 may