F1 Today: FIA issue late penalty verdict as Max Verstappen disqualification demanded at Spanish Grand Prix
2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg has called for Max Verstappen to be disqualified from the Spanish Grand Prix.
FIA announce Max Verstappen DEMOTION at Spanish Grand Prix
The FIA have announced a late penalty for Max Verstappen at the Spanish Grand Prix that saw him demoted down into P10 after he collided TWICE with F1 rival George Russell.
George Russell: Max Verstappen Spanish Grand Prix incident has no place in F1
Mercedes F1 star George Russell has suggested that Max Verstappen's sim racing habits were to blame for the pair's collision at the Spanish Grand Prix.
F1 Penalty Points: Red Bull star edges closer to race ban
The stewards had a busy end to the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday, handing out some penalties...including some potentially consequential ones.
FIA issue statement as F1 star officially withdraws from Spanish Grand Prix
The FIA have released a statement on a driver's shock late withdrawal from the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend.
- 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen confronts Sky Sports presenter as Red Bull star faces race ban - F1 News Recap
- Yesterday 23:27
Max Verstappen facing race BAN as FIA issue additional penalty to Red Bull star
- Yesterday 22:57
F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- Yesterday 21:57
F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen FUMES as late safety car drama causes chaos at Spanish Grand Prix
- Yesterday 21:42
'Max Verstappen is a BULLY' as champion handed 'pathetic' penalty - Spanish Grand Prix hot takes
- Yesterday 20:57
