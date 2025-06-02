F1 Today: FIA issue late penalty verdict as Max Verstappen disqualification demanded at Spanish Grand Prix

2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg has called for Max Verstappen to be disqualified from the Spanish Grand Prix.

FIA announce Max Verstappen DEMOTION at Spanish Grand Prix

The FIA have announced a late penalty for Max Verstappen at the Spanish Grand Prix that saw him demoted down into P10 after he collided TWICE with F1 rival George Russell.

George Russell: Max Verstappen Spanish Grand Prix incident has no place in F1

Mercedes F1 star George Russell has suggested that Max Verstappen's sim racing habits were to blame for the pair's collision at the Spanish Grand Prix.

F1 Penalty Points: Red Bull star edges closer to race ban

The stewards had a busy end to the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday, handing out some penalties...including some potentially consequential ones.

FIA issue statement as F1 star officially withdraws from Spanish Grand Prix

The FIA have released a statement on a driver's shock late withdrawal from the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend.

