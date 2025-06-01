FIA issue statement as F1 star officially withdraws from Spanish Grand Prix
The FIA have released a statement on a driver's shock late withdrawal from the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend.
Lance Stroll was set to start 14th on the grid after being eliminated in Q2, but was then issued a summons to visit the stewards after not appearing on time for his post-session weigh-in.
That summons was then delayed due to 'unforeseen circumstances', with Aston Martin announcing later in the day that Stroll is suffering hand and wrist pain believed to be related to the wrist he broke two years ago in a cycling accident.
The Canadian driver was then withdrawn from the race, with the switch coming too late to qualify and race a replacement, leaving just 19 cars starting the race.
Stroll to undergo wrist procedure
The FIA statement read: "The Stewards have received a request from the Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team, to withdraw Car 18 from the Competition due to the driver being unfit through injury.
"This request is approved. The grid positions will be determined in accordance with Article 42.4 of the Formula One Sporting Regulations."
Meanwhile, Aston's statement confirming Stroll's absence read: "Over the course of the past six weeks Lance has been experiencing pain in his hand and wrist, which his medical consultant believes is in relation to the procedure he underwent in 2023.
"As a result his medical team have confirmed that he will not race tomorrow and he will undergo a procedure to rectify these issues before focusing on his recovery."
