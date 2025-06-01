Red Bull F1 star hit by late FIA demotion at Spanish Grand Prix

Red Bull Formula 1 star Yuki Tsunoda will be required to start from the pit-lane at the Spanish Grand Prix after a late announcement from the FIA.

Tsunoda, 25, suffered a dismal qualifying in Barcelona where he was not only knocked out in Q1, but also set the slowest time of the entire grid.

READ MORE: Lance Stroll ruled OUT of the Spanish Grand Prix

Starting from the very back of the grid is perhaps not the worst place to start a race however, as Tsunoda will now be required to line up in the pit-lane for lights out.

Red Bull made various changes to the car under parc ferme conditions, including a new rear wing for Tsunoda, which now means he is required to start the race from the pits.

Parc ferme, which literally means 'closed park' in French, is a designated time when cars can no longer be modified beyond certain parameters during a race weekend.

Despite infringing upon these rules, the team are no doubt hoping that the Japanese star can make up for the less than ideal starting position over the duration of the race with the late tweaks to the RB21.

This announcement means that only 18 drivers will be lining up on the actual starting grid for lights out.

Aston Martin confirmed on Saturday that Lance Stroll would not be competing in the race due to an ongoing injury problem.

This, coupled with Tsunoda's requirement to start from the pit-lane will mean that there will be two empty grid slots – albeit at the back of the pack – when the race starts on Sunday afternoon.

READ MORE: FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation

Related