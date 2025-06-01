The FIA have announced an official penalty verdict concerning Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton after an investigation at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The seven-time champion took to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Saturday at a track where the 40-year-old has claimed victory six times across his illustrious career.

During his first qualifying for the Spanish GP since making the switch to Ferrari this season Hamilton managed to outqualify team-mate Charles Leclerc, lining up P5 for Sunday's race.

Following the relatively successful session for the champion, F1's governing body announced that Hamilton was one of three drivers who had allegedly exceeded the 1:25.0 time limit between the Safety Car lines during qualifying, with an investigation launched.

The stewards investigated Hamilton along with Esteban Ocon and Lance Stroll over an alleged breach of Article 33.4 of the FIA Formula One sporting regulations and Article 12.2.1 i) of the FIA International sporting code.

Having reviewed marshalling/positioning data, timing data and footage from on- board cameras and CCTV cameras, an official FIA statement confirmed: "All drivers concerned stayed at or above speeds necessary to stay below 1:25.0 around the vast majority of the circuit.

"However, in all cases the stewards determined that the drivers took appropriate actions to not impede other drivers, and in all cases, they slowed down significantly to allow other drivers to pass while giving those drivers a clear track."

As a result of the investigation, the stewards determined that all drivers, including Hamilton, were not guilty of driving 'unnecessarily slowly', and that they were above the maximum time because they took appropriate steps, meaning no further action has been taken.

Lewis Hamilton will be looking to bag big points in Spain

Hamilton's high hopes for final Barcelona Spanish GP

The F1 legend's performance on Saturday marks only the second occasion where he has out-qualified his Monegasque team-mate in their first nine races as a driver duo.

Whilst Hamilton is due to start from P5 for lights out on Sunday, Leclerc could only manage to qualify in P7, the Scuderia's driver lineup separated by Kimi Antonelli, the rookie who replaced Hamilton at Mercedes.

Aside from a race win in the Chinese GP sprint, Hamilton has been bested by Leclerc frequently this season, compounding his struggles adjusting to the new machinery and environment.

Ahead of Sunday's Spanish GP however, the British racer appeared slightly more positive that he could match Leclerc's achievement last time out in Monaco, with a podium of his own at the forefront of his mind.

Speaking to media in Barcelona on Saturday, Hamilton said: "Definitely an improvement from where we’ve been, definitely an improvement I would say from my qualifying side."

The champion has certainly had his work cut out being compared to one of the strongest qualifiers on the grid in his new team-mate, but Hamilton seemed determined to make his advantage count on Sunday.

"It’s going to be close. It’s really close between us all, so I’m going to try and get on the podium for once," Hamilton admitted.

