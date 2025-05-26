F1 2025 Spanish Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Barcelona

The ninth round of the 2025 Formula 1 season - and the last of the current triple-header - gets underway this weekend at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Sunday's race marks the last time Barcelona will be called the Spanish GP, with Madrid's Barajas street circuit taking over as Spain's official race from 2026 onwards.

Lando Norris enters the 2025 Spanish GP off the back of his first Monaco GP victory, and the first of any McLaren driver since Lewis Hamilton in 2008.

Despite Norris' resurgence, Oscar Piastri remains in the lead of the drivers' championship and Max Verstappen is still within touching distance of the papaya pair.

However at this weekend's Spanish GP, McLaren's dominance could be unsettled as the FIA introduce their stricter tests on flexible front wings.

Will the new technical directive shake up the order in Barcelona, or will the weather come into play instead?

Spanish Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, May 30 - FP1 & FP2

The first practice session of the weekend gets underway at 1:30pm local time (12:30pm BST), where sunshine persists throughout afternoon and temperatures will reach 25 degrees Celsius.

There is zero per cent chance of rain during the opening practice session, and a gentle breeze from the south will hit the circuit on the main straight and heading into Turn 1.

FP2 begins at 5pm (4pm BST) where conditions remain largely the same, with a slight increase of wind speed to 11mph. There remains no chance of rain in the early evening.

Saturday, May 31 - FP3 & Qualifying

Conditions continue to be pleasant and dry on Saturday, with FP3 starting at 12:30pm local time (11:30am BST).

Temperatures will remain at 25 degrees Celsius and there is zero per cent chance of rain throughout the practice session, giving the drivers plenty of opportunity to prepare for qualifying later.

Qualifying starts at 4pm local time (3pm BST), and conditions will remain dry with a real feel of temperature at 30 degrees Celsius.

Throughout Saturday, the weather will be sunny and clear with zero per cent chance of rain.

Sunday, June 1 - Race

Lights out for the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix takes place at 3pm local time (2pm BST), and the weather will replicate the rest of the weekend.

Temperatures sit at a manageable 24 degrees Celsius, with a real feel of 30, and there is zero per cent chance of rain.

A gentle breeze will tickle the circuit the from the south, with wind speeds not exceeding 11mph during the course of the race distance.

Be sure to check back in with this article for regular weather updates ahead and across the Spanish GP race weekend.

