F1 Today: Verstappen delivers bizarre verdict as F1 driver confirmed to MISS Spanish Grand Prix
F1 Today: Verstappen delivers bizarre verdict as F1 driver confirmed to MISS Spanish Grand Prix
Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has issued a surprising verdict over the abilities of his Red Bull team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.
➡️ READ MORE
Lance Stroll ruled OUT of the Spanish Grand Prix
Aston Martin have confirmed that Lance Stroll will not race in Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix due to medical concerns.
➡️ READ MORE
Lando Norris embarrassment after wall collision at Spanish Grand Prix
Lando Norris' Spanish Grand Prix weekend has hit an unexpected speed bump in Barcelona on Saturday.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 25 game launches UNIQUE mode as players can race as Brad Pitt... but there is a twist
The latest instalment of the Formula 1 video game, F1 25, has launched with an interesting addition included to promote the F1 movie.
➡️ READ MORE
Ferrari blasted over 'toothpaste' livery ahead of Spanish Grand Prix
Ferrari have been mocked ahead of this weekend's Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix after revealing an exclusive new paint colour on social media.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Christian Horner makes statement on Red Bull exit plan
- 59 minutes ago
F1 Race Today: Spanish Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 1 hour ago
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation
- 3 hours ago
F1 Today: Verstappen delivers bizarre verdict as F1 driver confirmed to MISS Spanish Grand Prix
- Today 06:57
Horner hints Red Bull driver switch as F1 star causes pit-lane chaos - F1 recap
- Today 00:00
Ferrari blasted over 'toothpaste' livery ahead of Spanish Grand Prix
- Yesterday 22:56
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
23 - 25 May
Lando Norris
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 25 - 25 Jul