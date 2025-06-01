F1 Today: Verstappen delivers bizarre verdict as F1 driver confirmed to MISS Spanish Grand Prix

close global

Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has issued a surprising verdict over the abilities of his Red Bull team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

Lance Stroll ruled OUT of the Spanish Grand Prix

Aston Martin have confirmed that Lance Stroll will not race in Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix due to medical concerns.

Lando Norris embarrassment after wall collision at Spanish Grand Prix

Lando Norris' Spanish Grand Prix weekend has hit an unexpected speed bump in Barcelona on Saturday.

F1 25 game launches UNIQUE mode as players can race as Brad Pitt... but there is a twist

The latest instalment of the Formula 1 video game, F1 25, has launched with an interesting addition included to promote the F1 movie.

Ferrari blasted over 'toothpaste' livery ahead of Spanish Grand Prix

Ferrari have been mocked ahead of this weekend's Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix after revealing an exclusive new paint colour on social media.

