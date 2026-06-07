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Leclerc, Verstappen and Russell fighting for podium in Spain

When is the next F1 race? Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix schedule and details for 2026

Leclerc, Verstappen and Russell fighting for podium in Spain — Photo: © IMAGO

When is the next F1 race? Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix schedule and details for 2026

It's a quick turnaround from Monaco

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst

The dust still hasn't settled on the Monaco Grand Prix but already attention turns to the next race in the world championship just one week later.

The seventh round of the 2026 season comes at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya which has held a race every year since 1991.

However, for the first time since its debut it will no longer be called the Spanish Grand Prix, which this season has moved to the brand new Madring circuit in Madrid.

Heading into the race Kimi Antonelli will be hoping to extend his lead in the world championship following an excellent start to the season that has seen him win five races in a row after triumphing in Monaco as he looks to become the sport's youngest ever world champion.

His Mercedes team will also be looking to build a lead in the constructors' championship having not won any title since 2021.

So F1 cars will be back in action again as soon as Friday, June 12 - and here's everything you need to know across the weekend in Barcelona.

F1 SCHEDULE: Every race date for 2026 plus TV details

Is the Barcelona-Catalunya GP a sprint weekend?

No, the race weekend at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will follow the traditional F1 race weekend of three practice sessions, with two on Friday, June 12, with another on Saturday morning of June 13.

Qualifying follows in the afternoon, with the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix on Sunday, June 14.

You can see the full F1 weekend schedule below.

F1 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix schedule

These are the confirmed Formula 1 sessions for the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix:

Session Date Local time (CEST) UK time (BST) US Eastern (EDT)
Free Practice 1 Friday June 12 13:30-14:30 12:30-13:30 07:30-08:30
Free Practice 2 Friday June 12 17:00-18:00 16:00-17:00 11:00-12:00
Free Practice 3 Saturday June 13 12:30-13:30 11:30-12:30 06:30-07:30
Qualifying Saturday June 13 16:00-17:00 15:00-16:00 10:00-11:00
Grand Prix (Race) Sunday June 14 15:00 (race start) 14:00 (Sun) 09:00 (Sun)

F1 2026 DRIVER LINEUP: F1 grid SET as Red Bull complete driver jigsaw puzzle

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F1 Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

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