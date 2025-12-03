F1 2026 grid SET as Red Bull complete driver jigsaw puzzle
With Red Bull and Racing Bulls announcing their 2026 lineups this week, we now know the names of all 22 drivers who will be competing in F1 next season.
The addition of Cadillac to the sport will see 22 drivers take to the track every race weekend for the first time since 2016, with Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas being welcomed back to full-time racing after a year away.
Unlike 2025, which saw six drivers given their full-time debuts in the sport (some of those after filling in part-time the previous season, such as Ollie Bearman and Franco Colapinto), there will be just one rookie on the grid in Melbourne in 2026.
Arvid Lindblad has been confirmed as the second Racing Bulls driver alongside Liam Lawson, with Isack Hadjar's promotion to Red Bull meaning that Yuki Tsunoda will be the only driver to drop off the grid between seasons.
Hadjar is also the only driver to move between teams this year, after a remarkably sedate silly season, livened up only by the possibility that Max Verstappen could leave Red Bull (he didn't, you'll have noticed).
Max Verstappen is the early bookies' favourite for the championship, closely followed by Lando Norris, with George Russell and Oscar Piastri (in that order) rounding out the drivers priced at 5/1 or better.
For what it's worth, the markets don't see Cadillac bucking the trend of a generation and being a challenger straight off the bat – with Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas two of the three drivers with the longest odds for the title (sorry to Franco Colapinto, who joins them).
So, the grid? Here you go...
Every driver and team lineup for F1 in 2026
|Teams
|Drivers
|McLaren
|Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris
|Mercedes
|George Russell, Kimi Antonelli
|Red Bull
|Max Verstappen, Isack Hadjar
|Ferrari
|Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton
|Williams
|Alex Albon, Carlos Sainz
|Racing Bulls
|Liam Lawson, Arvid Lindblad
|Haas
|Esteban Ocon, Oliver Bearman
|Audi
|Gabriel Bortoleto, Nico Hulkenberg
|Aston Martin
|Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll
|Alpine
|Pierre Gasly, Franco Colapinto
|Cadillac
|Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas
