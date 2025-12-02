Max Verstappen's 2026 team-mate announced as star OUT of F1

Red Bull have confirmed that Isack Hadjar will drive for them alongside Max Verstappen next year, in just his second F1 season.

Hadjar takes the place of Yuki Tsunoda, who will serve as Red Bull's test and reserve driver for 2026, while Hadjar's place alongside Liam Lawson at Racing Bulls will be filled by 18-year-old sensation Arvid Lindblad.

New Red Bull man Hadjar has picked up 51 points so far this season, eclipsing both Lawson (38) and Tsunoda (33) – and, indeed, surpassing both drivers' career highs.

He also took advantage of a chaotic Dutch Grand Prix to claim Racing Bulls' first podium since 2021, back when they were called AlphaTauri.

Tsunoda left without a 2026 F1 drive

Team principal Laurent Mekies said in a team statement: “Yuki has raced in Red Bull colours for seven years now and I have had the pleasure of working with him at both Red Bull teams. Through his five seasons so far in Formula 1, Yuki has matured into a complete racer, good over a single lap on Saturday and capable of exceptional starts and excellent race craft on Sunday.

"Everyone in the sport would agree it is impossible not to like Yuki, his personality is infectious, and he has become a very special part of the Red Bull family. On behalf of everyone at Red Bull, I thank him for what he has contributed so far and we know he will provide invaluable support to the 2026 projects moving forwards.

"As for Isack, in his first F1 season, he has displayed great maturity and proved to be a quick learner. Most importantly, he has demonstrated the raw speed that is the number one requirement in this sport.

"We believe Isack can thrive alongside Max and produce the magic on track! 2026 will be a huge challenge for the Team and for Red Bull Ford Powertrains, these are exciting times, and I am looking forward to seeing what we can do together.”

Hadjar added: “I’m so grateful to Oracle Red Bull Racing for giving me the opportunity and trust to race at the highest level of Formula 1. After all the hard work I have put in since joining the junior team, it’s such a great reward. I’ve had many ups and downs throughout my career, and they kept believing and pushing me.

"This year with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls has been absolutely amazing, I’ve learnt a lot and secured a maiden podium. I feel I’m much better as a racing driver and a person, due to the Team‘s support and preparation. I feel ready to go to Oracle Red Bull Racing and I am happy and proud they feel the same. It’s an awesome move, to work with the best and learn from Max is something I can’t wait for."

