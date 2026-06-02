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Verstappen, thumb

Max Verstappen voices concerns ahead of Monaco Grand Prix: 'I've ordered a new back!'

Verstappen, thumb — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen voices concerns ahead of Monaco Grand Prix: 'I've ordered a new back!'

Verstappen has little hope of progress in Monaco

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has expressed his concern ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix over a key issue with the 2026 Red Bull.

The upcoming Monaco Grand Prix could see a brief interruption from the Mercedes dominance we have become accustomed to in 2026, where Ferrari were tipped to become the team to beat.

It offers them the chance to be in contention for a race win for the first time this season, but one team who won't be getting their hopes up are Red Bull, according to Verstappen.

Over the past few years, one of Red Bull's major weaknesses has been riding the bumps and kerbs, and speaking to the Dutch media at the Canadian Grand Prix, Verstappen doesn't expect it to get better in Monaco this year.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen announces definitive F1 sabbatical decision

Verstappen worries for his back

Speaking about the upcoming Monaco Grand Prix, Verstappen said: "Anywhere that it’s bumpy is going to be difficult for us.

"That has to do with the philosophy of our car at the moment, how you set it up to take the bumps versus the amount of downforce.

“It’s not quite optimal yet. It was a bit better in Miami, but of course it wasn’t so bumpy there. That makes it easier for us to find the right set-up.”

Reflecting on the ground effect era, Verstappen revealed the physical demands of that generation of cars has made his back worse and complained it's 'falling apart'.

Referencing his back issues again, Verstappen added in Montreal: "Oh yes, that is going to be great. I think I’m going to order a new back!”

“If only we knew exactly what was causing it. I do have some ideas, and that’s what we’re going to work on now."

READ MORE: Max Verstappen rejects 'pushy' parenting: 'Exactly what you shouldn't do'

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F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen Monaco Grand Prix

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