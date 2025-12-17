Max Verstappen 'falling apart' as F1 career takes its toll
Max Verstappen 'falling apart' as F1 career takes its toll
Max Verstappen has revealed the physical impact of his F1 career and claimed his back is 'falling apart'.
The physical demands of being an F1 driver often come as a surprise, with racing drivers exposed to extreme G-forces and capable of losing up to five per cent body weight during strenuous full-length races.
According to four-time world champion Verstappen, the ground effect era has made the physical demand worse, and now, the Dutchman has admitted that he will not miss this generation of cars.
The ground effect era was ushered in once again from 2022 and came to an end at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with Red Bull very much the dominant force at the start of the ruleset.
One of the physical side effects of this type of car has been porpoising, when an F1 car bounces up and down, caused by an increase, then a sudden decrease, of downforce, and it is this action in particular that have left many drivers in pain.
Verstappen won't miss ground effect era
“I won't miss these cars. At first, following the others was fun, but as time went on, it wasn't anymore," Verstappen said to Formula Passion.
"Maybe you can follow a little better and have more control, whereas with the older cars you had extreme oversteer or understeer, but now there's less downforce and the slipstream isn't as effective as it used to be: it's not enough to overtake.”
“I didn’t find them very fun to drive, and they haven’t been comfortable at all over the years: my back is falling apart and my feet always hurt. If we think about motocross, we have nothing to complain about, but I preferred the 2015-2016 cars.”
In 2026, F1 will welcome a new set of rules which includes 50 per cent electrical power, active aerodynamics and sustainable fuels.
These next set of regulations could be crucial for Verstappen's F1 future, with the champion's relationship with Red Bull very much dependant on them providing him with competitive machinery.
READ MORE: Max Verstappen in Mercedes test drive during F1 off-season
Related
Latest News
Haas F1 team reveal new driver for 2026
- 21 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull legend takes aim at Christian Horner as ex-F1 boss offers Lando Norris test drive
- 49 minutes ago
F1 champion condemns 'embarrassing' McLaren booing
- 1 hour ago
Kimi Antonelli reveals Toto Wolff crisis meeting over Mercedes F1 future
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen gives comically blunt response to F1 championship loss
- 3 hours ago
Ferrari F1 insider shares reality of 'difficult' Lewis Hamilton relationship
- 3 hours ago
Most read
Max Verstappen Abu Dhabi penalty haunts F1 title dreams
- 7 december
Lewis Hamilton private chat confirms retirement decision
- 13 december
F1 Qualifying Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix times and grid positions
- 6 december
Who is Adam Norris? Lando's father who became a millionaire from pensions
- 7 december
Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull as part of exodus
- 12 december
F1 News Today: Christian Horner plan materialises as Aston Martin announce F1 swap for Abu Dhabi GP
- 4 december