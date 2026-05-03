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Miami GP 2026

Why is there no Miami Grand Prix? Why F1 race isn't on TV now

Miami GP 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Why is there no Miami Grand Prix? Why F1 race isn't on TV now

There have been some Miami Grand Prix scheduling changes

Hello! Are you looking for the Miami Grand Prix, scheduled to start at 9pm BST (or 4pm ET, if you're a local)?

Well, there's some good news and some bad news. The good news is, the race hasn't been cancelled! The bad news is that you've missed it.

For the sake of spoilers, you can click here if you wish to find out the result.

In case you've just flipped on your Sky box (do they still do Sky boxes?) and looked for the race at its previously scheduled start time, sorry! There was an announcement in the early hours of Sunday morning that the race start would be moved forward by three hours.

That meant that things kicked off at 6pm BST (or 1pm local time). Why would they do that? Well, mostly to make sure that they managed to have a race at all.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen sends Miami warning, Red Bull star disqualified

Why did the F1 Miami Grand Prix start time change?

There were some serious weather concerns coming into the weekend, with thunderstorms predicted for various times on Sunday.

Rain alone was unlikely to be enough to move the race start time – this is, technically, an all-weather sport! – but the threat of lightning set some alarm bells ringing.

Any lightning strike within eight miles of the track would've necessitated the race being halted for at least half an hour, per local guidance, and fans being evacuated to covered areas.

As such, a decision was made to move the race start back three hours into a window which the radars and forecasts suggested there would be the least risk of lightning. With the race not once being stopped due to the weather, it appears the right choice was made.

READ MORE: F1 Miami Grand Prix start time changed as FIA react to weather chaos in South Florida

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