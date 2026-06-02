Mercedes are dominating the 2026 F1 season so far, but a new issue could provide a ticking timebomb waiting to blow up their title hopes at any moment.

The Silver Arrows have won all five races to date with George Russell claiming the opener in Australia and Italian teenage sensation Kimi Antonelli topping the podium in every one since.

Last time out Antonelli again came home in front at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, but it was what happened behind him to team-mate George Russell which will cause some concern.

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Russell Canada victory bid ruined by DNF

Race leader Russell was forced to DNF on Lap 30 after a battery issue caused what the team described as a 'catastrophic failure'. It left the 28-year-old British star absolutely crestfallen as he watched his stricken car being removed from the track.

If that was not bad enough for Russell and Mercedes, there was worse news to come. They still do not know exactly what caused the battery issue, and it could be several months before they are able to complete the investigation.

That leaves the all-conquering team heading to the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend with surely at least a nagging doubt about performance for upcoming races.

Mercedes investigation could take 'several months'

Deputy team principal Bradley Lord, speaking to the Mercedes Nu Silver Arrows radio show, revealed: “It was a sudden sort of kill of the ERS system on the car as he came into turn 8 and then that did a reasonable amount of damage afterwards as well.

“We got the car back and were able to get the module out of it. It had to undergo some unusual safety procedures and then has to be shipped back actually to the UK.

“It will therefore be several months before the hardware gets back and we need to really dig through the data to understand exactly what went wrong and then work out how we try and prevent a repeat on any of the other modules in the future.”

The team's technical director James Allison had earlier revealed: “It was an engine kill caused by a failure in the battery which just suffered a catastrophic failure a third of the way into the race.

“We can see enough at the end of the race that the battery was fairly unhappy with some heat damage and we’ll have to figure out in the coming days and weeks exactly what caused it and put it right.”

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