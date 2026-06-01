Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli issues Ferrari signing statement

Current drivers' championship leader Kimi Antonelli has spoken out about a potential transfer to Italian-based team Ferrari.

19-year-old Antonelli is currently sat atop the standings hoping to become Italy's first drivers' champion since 1953, a remarkable statistic given the success of Ferrari in the series.

He has won the last four grands prix consecutively and now holds a 43-point lead over Mercedes team-mate and championship rival George Russell.

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Mercedes are the dominant outfit in the sport right now, and there's been no suggestion that Antonelli wants to leave the Brackley-based outfit anytime soon, but his Italian roots mean that there will always be speculation linking him with the F1 giants.

Antonelli will likely receive just as much attention from the crowd as the Ferrari team at the Italian Grand Prix later in the summer, and Italian F1 fans will be dreaming of a link-up between the driver and team at some point in the future.

But now Antonelli has opened up about any potential future move to the Scuderia. Antonelli picked up the Bandini Trophy last weekend, an award that is handed out to a driver or team that has shown 'a commendable performance in motorsport', but is not based entirely on race results. It is more about how the success was achieved, as well as the recipient's character and approach to racing.

READ MORE: Antonelli given Lewis Hamilton team orders by Mercedes boss Wolff

Will Antonelli join Ferrari?

"Ferrari is a huge team with an incredible following and will remain in history forever," Antonelli told Italian media after picking up the Bandini Trophy at a ceremony in Brisighella. "But I am a Mercedes driver, and my goal is to win with Mercedes.

"They gave me a great opportunity from a young age, supported me throughout my entire journey, and I feel a duty to give my best for this team. Then, we'll see."

The allure of the most successful and iconic team in F1 history is clear for all to see, and can often prove too much for drivers, particularly Italian stars.

Time will tell as to whether Antonelli opts to follow in seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton's footsteps once again by ditching Mercedes for Ferrari in the future.

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