Kim Kardashian has taken her relationship with F1 legend Lewis Hamilton to a whole new level by going Instagram official with the Ferrari superstar.

Forty-five-year-old Kim and 41-year-old seven-time world champion Lewis have been the subject of massive media interest since they spent a weekend together at a high-end retreat in the English countryside in early February.

Ever since then the Skims founder and the Ferrari superstar have been regularly spotted together as their romance blossoms.

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A few days ago in Los Angeles the couple dined out with their families (Lewis had mum Carmen with him) amid huge attention from the waiting paparazzi.

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Lewis and Kim go on bike date in NYC

Now though we have another first to report - the first time Lewis has appeared on Kim's Instagram page in front of her 345million followers.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' reality TV star posted a string of photos and videos captioned 'lately', and one of them is a video of her cycling through NYC with Hamilton. Lewis is riding in front of Kim, who lets out a faux scream as she pretends to fall.

Kim Kardashian at the Monaco Grand Prix?

One place we have not seen Kim with Lewis this season is at an F1 race - surely it cannot be long now.

This weekend's Monaco Grand Prix would appear to be the perfect location for Kardashian's entry into the Ferrari garage - it's an event dripping with glamour and high fashion.

The race this year will be sponsored by Louis Vuitton, which just adds to the high-end luxury feel of this iconic race.

If Kim does show in the principality this weekend, Hamilton will be hoping she is a lucky charm - he is currently on a winless run of 41 races and has not topped a podium since 2024.

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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