Kim Kardashian just went Instagram official with F1 legend Lewis Hamilton
Kim Kardashian just went Instagram official with F1 legend Lewis Hamilton
Kim x Lewis is for real
Kim Kardashian has taken her relationship with F1 legend Lewis Hamilton to a whole new level by going Instagram official with the Ferrari superstar.
Forty-five-year-old Kim and 41-year-old seven-time world champion Lewis have been the subject of massive media interest since they spent a weekend together at a high-end retreat in the English countryside in early February.
Ever since then the Skims founder and the Ferrari superstar have been regularly spotted together as their romance blossoms.
A few days ago in Los Angeles the couple dined out with their families (Lewis had mum Carmen with him) amid huge attention from the waiting paparazzi.
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari could receive FIA lifeline in bid to catch Mercedes
Lewis and Kim go on bike date in NYC
Now though we have another first to report - the first time Lewis has appeared on Kim's Instagram page in front of her 345million followers.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' reality TV star posted a string of photos and videos captioned 'lately', and one of them is a video of her cycling through NYC with Hamilton. Lewis is riding in front of Kim, who lets out a faux scream as she pretends to fall.
Kim Kardashian at the Monaco Grand Prix?
One place we have not seen Kim with Lewis this season is at an F1 race - surely it cannot be long now.
This weekend's Monaco Grand Prix would appear to be the perfect location for Kardashian's entry into the Ferrari garage - it's an event dripping with glamour and high fashion.
The race this year will be sponsored by Louis Vuitton, which just adds to the high-end luxury feel of this iconic race.
If Kim does show in the principality this weekend, Hamilton will be hoping she is a lucky charm - he is currently on a winless run of 41 races and has not topped a podium since 2024.
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