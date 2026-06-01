Kelly Piquet posts adorable photos of Lily Verstappen's first birthday

Max Verstappen, Kelly Piquet, and their daughter Lily celebrated the little one’s first birthday in grand style last month.

Now, Kelly is sharing a beautiful collection of photos paired with heartfelt captions.

Lily was born on April 25 last year, though the couple initially kept the news under wraps.

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Max later confirmed her arrival on May 2 in Miami. Kelly chose the name herself, and Lily proudly holds Dutch citizenship.

Reflecting on that time, Max recalled, “I was fortunate to spend a few days with her after she was born. It was amazing, you never know what to expect, but I cherished every moment; it’s truly special.”

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Max Verstappen celebrates Lily's birthday

A few weeks have passed since the celebration, and Kelly has decided to pause and revisit that joyful occasion through a gorgeous series of photos, including one featuring Max.

“A few weeks ago, we celebrated our dear Lily’s first birthday at a very special place. Watching our daughter grow is one of our greatest joys—please, let time slow down,” she wrote on her post.

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Written by Brian Van Hinthum - Formule 1-redacteur & verslaggever Brian van Hinthum is Formule 1-redacteur en verslaggever bij GPFans. Sinds 2021 volgt hij de sport dagelijks en schrijft hij over nieuws, analyses en ontwikkelingen binnen de paddock. Als geaccrediteerd journalist is hij regelmatig aanwezig op het circuit tijdens Grand Prix-weekenden. View full biography

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