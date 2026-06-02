Fernando Alonso claims he is still the best and is waiting for a better F1 car
Fernando Alonso claims he is still the best and is waiting for a better F1 car
Fernando Alonso has not won a race since the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix
Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso has claimed that he has nothing left to prove, because he knows that he is the best driver in the sport.
Alonso is now 44 years of age and has remarkably been racing in the series on and off since 2001.
He has raced in the most amount of grands prix for a single driver in F1 history, and his last title win came all the way back in 2006.
More recently, however, Alonso has had to become accustomed to midfield racing. His last three teams - McLaren, Alpine and Aston Martin - have failed to provide him with race-winning machinery.
The last time Alonso claimed a podium was at the 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix, while his last victory came at the 2013 Spanish GP, 13 years ago!
This year, he has only been able to finish two of the five grands prix, with Aston Martin struggling desperately with reliability issues, and even when he has finished races, he's been right at the back of the pack.
Despite this, Alonso is still putting in good personal performances, and he's not been outqualified by team-mate Lance Stroll since the 2024 British Grand Prix, almost a full two years ago.
So, how does a two-time world champion of Alonso's calibre cope with having to be right at the back of the pack race after race?
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Alonso's Aston Martin mentality
Speaking to the media about how he measures his performance Alonso said: "I don't measure anything, I'm the best.
"I don't need to prove anything, I don't need to feel anything to believe that I'm at the right level.”
Alonso was also asked what keeps him motivated while racing at the back with Aston Martin, to which he responded: “Waiting for the opportunity, and meanwhile trying to help the team, so we don't lose the competitive edge that you need to have in Formula 1.
"Driving different categories, different cars, testing yourself in different series and different cars, and feel yourself competitive.
"If I go to a go-kart track and I'm not the fastest, then I will be worried. If I go to a GT car and I'm not the fastest, I will be worried, and these kind of things.
"Meanwhile I'm doing that, I'm still the fastest, so when I come to the Formula 1 weekend, it's just a matter of time that I have a better car.”
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