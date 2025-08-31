close global

Isack Hadjar celebrating his first podium at the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix

F1 star BREAKS trophy after historic Dutch Grand Prix

Kerry Violet
The 2025 Dutch Grand Prix was not short of drama.

Lando Norris DNF'd, Lewis Hamilton DNF'd, Charles Leclerc DNF'D, oh, and rookie driver Isack Hadjar claimed his first podium... and then proceeded to break his trophy.

The Racing Bulls driver shocked the paddock by securing a career-best starting position ahead of Sunday's race, having finished Saturday's qualifying at Zandvoort in P4.

The 20-year-old set his sights on a podium, admitting, "It's not very realistic, but you've got to dream big."

And dream big he did. Hadjar's drive throughout the Dutch GP was commendable, holding onto his P4 track position until everything fell apart for Norris higher up the pack.

The McLaren star suffered an engine failure, ruling him out of the race immediately, leaving P3 Hadjar's to claim.

The Dutch GP trophies weren't as sturdy as required for Hadjar's celebrations
Hadjar's wild podium celebrations end in damage

The rookie driver completed the final seven laps successfully, making history as the youngest Frenchman to step on the podium in the sport.

But following his debut F1 podium, Racing Bulls revealed via the team's social media that things did not end well for Hadjar's P3 trophy.

Clearly overjoyed by securing the best finish of his F1 career, Hadjar lifted the handmade, and clearly delicate ceramic trophy above his head, cheering along with his team at the P3 result.

Upon placing the unique trophy back down on the ground however, the cup broke in two in Hadjar's hand, leaving the base of the prize detached.

In the hilarious clip shared by the junior Red Bull team, Hadjar could barely believe his eyes at how things ended for his first F1 trophy.

