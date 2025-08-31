close global

F1 2025 Dutch Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Sheona Mountford
Here is the official F1 starting grid for the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix which takes place at Zandvoort TODAY (Sunday, August 31).

Oscar Piastri snatched pole position off his team-mate Lando Norris during qualifying, after the Brit held the advantage all weekend.

However, the true star of qualifying at the Dutch GP was Isack Hadjar, who manged to bat away both Ferraris to seal a P4 start on the grid for Sunday's race.

His team-mate Liam Lawson made it a double Racing Bulls appearance in Q3, while Yuki Tsunoda made a premature exit alongside Kimi Antonelli in Q2.

Here is the final starting grid for the Dutch Grand Prix!

F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025 starting grid

Position Driver Team
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren
2Lando NorrisMcLaren
3Max VerstappenRed Bull
4Isack HadjarRacing Bulls
5George RussellMercedes
6Charles LeclercFerrari
7Lewis HamiltonFerrari
8Liam LawsonRacing Bulls
9Carlos SainzWilliams
10Fernando AlonsoAston Martin
11Kimi AntonelliMercedes
12Yuki TsunodaRed Bull
13Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber
14Pierre GaslyAlpine
15Alex AlbonWilliams
16Franco ColapintoAlpine
17Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber
18Esteban OconHaas
19Ollie BearmanHaas
20Lance StrollAston Martin

What time is the Dutch GP on?

The Dutch GP gets underway today at 3pm local time (CEST). Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Time
Local time (CEST)3:00 PM Sunday
British Summer Time (BST)2:00 PM Sunday
USA (EDT)9:00 AM Sunday
USA (CDT)8:00 AM Sunday
USA (PDT)6:00 AM Sunday
Australia (AEST)11:00 PM Sunday
Australia (AWST)9:00 PM Sunday
Australia (ACST)10:30 PM Sunday
Mexico (CST)7:00 AM Sunday
Japan (JST)10:00 PM Sunday
South Africa (SAST)3:00 PM Sunday
Egypt (EEST)4:00 PM Sunday
China (CST)9:00 PM Sunday
India (IST)6:30 PM Sunday
Brazil (BRT)10:00 AM Sunday
Singapore (SGT)9:00 PM Sunday
Turkey (EEST)4:00 PM Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST)4:00 PM Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST)5:00 PM Sunday

How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
*NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
*BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
*LuxembourgRTL.Zwee
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
*AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

F1 fans can watch the Dutch Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).

For the race weekend at Zandvoort, Viaplay is showing full live weekend coverage of every session, including Sunday's grand prix for free!

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

