F1 2025 Dutch Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
Here is the official F1 starting grid for the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix which takes place at Zandvoort TODAY (Sunday, August 31).
Oscar Piastri snatched pole position off his team-mate Lando Norris during qualifying, after the Brit held the advantage all weekend.
However, the true star of qualifying at the Dutch GP was Isack Hadjar, who manged to bat away both Ferraris to seal a P4 start on the grid for Sunday's race.
His team-mate Liam Lawson made it a double Racing Bulls appearance in Q3, while Yuki Tsunoda made a premature exit alongside Kimi Antonelli in Q2.
Here is the final starting grid for the Dutch Grand Prix!
F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025 starting grid
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|4
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|5
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|8
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|9
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|11
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|15
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|17
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|19
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|20
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
What time is the Dutch GP on?
The Dutch GP gets underway today at 3pm local time (CEST). Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|3:00 PM Sunday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|2:00 PM Sunday
|USA (EDT)
|9:00 AM Sunday
|USA (CDT)
|8:00 AM Sunday
|USA (PDT)
|6:00 AM Sunday
|Australia (AEST)
|11:00 PM Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|9:00 PM Sunday
|Australia (ACST)
|10:30 PM Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|7:00 AM Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|10:00 PM Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|3:00 PM Sunday
|Egypt (EEST)
|4:00 PM Sunday
|China (CST)
|9:00 PM Sunday
|India (IST)
|6:30 PM Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|10:00 AM Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|9:00 PM Sunday
|Turkey (EEST)
|4:00 PM Sunday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|4:00 PM Sunday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|5:00 PM Sunday
How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|*Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|*Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|*Luxembourg
|RTL.Zwee
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|*Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1 fans can watch the Dutch Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).
For the race weekend at Zandvoort, Viaplay is showing full live weekend coverage of every session, including Sunday's grand prix for free!
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
