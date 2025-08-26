close global

Max Verstappen smiling at the camera in Red Bull F1 team kit

Max Verstappen reveals way to watch Dutch GP for FREE

Max Verstappen reveals way to watch Dutch GP for FREE

Kevin McKenna
Max Verstappen smiling at the camera in Red Bull F1 team kit

Max Verstappen has revealed how fans can watch all the drama unfold at the upcoming F1 Dutch Grand Prix for free.

The entire weekend will be broadcast free of charge exclusively for viewers based in the Netherlands, with the four-time world champion confirming on social media how they can get access.

Writing on Instagram, he said: "Excited for Zandvoort, always special. For the Dutch fans, you can watch the race for free on Viaplay TV."

As well as seeing the on-track action, fans will also be able to tune in to a number of special shows in the build-up to the highly anticipated event.

Included in the coverage will be documentary series 'Anatomy of a Champion', which offers a peek behind the curtain of home hero Verstappen's rise to the top of the sport.

Attention will then turn to the circuit for two practice sessions on Friday August 29, before FP3 and qualifying take centre stage on Saturday ahead of Sunday's grand prix.

This will be the penultimate race at the iconic venue, with Zandvoort set to drop off the F1 calendar from 2027.

Max Verstappen will be backed by the Orange Army this weekend at Zandvoort
Max Verstappen will be backed by the Orange Army this weekend at Zandvoort

Verstappen in need of home support

The Dutch GP will mark the end of this year's summer break, with 10 more races to follow between now and the end of the season in early December.

Verstappen will undoubtedly be the main attraction this weekend in front of his Orange Army, and the Red Bull star will need all the help he can get as he tries to pull off a surprise victory.

The 27-year-old has won just twice this season, with McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris proving to be a cut above the rest of the competition as they seek their maiden world title.

Norris has been top of the pile on three of his last four outings, a run which has seen the Brit close the gap to his team-mate to just nine points, putting him in a position to potentially take a championship lead this weekend.

