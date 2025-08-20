F1 Dutch Grand Prix to be shown for FREE

F1 fans have been given a huge boost ahead of the upcoming Dutch Grand Prix after it was confirmed the entire weekend will be broadcast for free.

Viewers based in the Netherlands will be able to tune in to the action on Viaplay TV without requiring a subscription, and can get access to special shows in the build-up to the much-anticipated event.

That includes the documentary series 'Anatomy of a Champion', offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse of home favourite Max Verstappen's rise to the top of the sport.

On Friday August 29, attention will turn to Zandvoort for the first two practice sessions, before FP3 and qualifying take centre stage on Saturday ahead of Sunday's showpiece.

Head of Sports at Viaplay Marco Zwaneveld said: "The Dutch Grand Prix is the absolute highlight of the Dutch sports year, and we're happy to share that with as many fans as possible on Viaplay TV.

"Around this, we treat viewers from the pits, the stands, or the heart of the Formula 1 paddock to extensive analyses, atmospheric reports, exclusive interviews, and the latest news.

"We're right on top of the action everywhere, so even those staying home can fully enjoy the battle for victory."

Home favourite Max Verstappen was beaten by Lando Norris at last year's race

Championship battle set for next chapter

The Dutch GP will signal the end of this year's F1 summer break, with nine races to follow before the season reaches its conclusion in early December.

While Verstappen will undoubtedly be the star attraction, the defending champion has his work cut out if he is to be standing on top of the podium.

The Red Bull star has tasted victory just twice in 2025, and currently trails McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the standings going in to the business end of the campaign.

The gap between the top two has been cut to just nine points following Norris' victory in Hungary last time out.

Since crashing out of the Canadian GP after colliding with his team-mate, the 2024 drivers' championship runner-up has won three of the following four races to ramp up the pressure on the leader.

