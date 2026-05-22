Little is known about Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari F1 contract, but at the Canadian Grand Prix we gleaned a rare insight into the champion's deal.

During Thursday's media day at the Canadian GP, Hamilton revealed that he has a contract with Ferrari until at least 2027 after he responded to retirement speculation.

He said: "I’m still in contract so everything’s 100 percent clear to me. I’m still focused, I’m still motivated, I still love what I do with all my heart. I’m going to be here for quite some time so get used to it.

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“There are a lot of people trying to retire me and that’s not even on my thoughts. I’m already thinking of what will be next and planning for the next five years. But yeah, I still plan to be here for some time."

Not only does Hamilton remain contracted through 2027, but it was also reported in the German media last December that the seven-time champion has an option to extend until 2028.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton makes Ferrari contract announcement

Brundle: Hamilton's contract has option for 2028

At the close of last year, Bild reported that Hamilton's contract runs through 2027 and there is a unilateral option that will allow him to continue racing for Ferrari in 2028.

Speaking during Sky Sports' broadcast ahead of FP1 on Friday at the Canadian Grand Prix, Brundle also supported these reports and claimed that Hamilton has an option to extend into 2028.

"He certainly enjoys these cars much more than the ground effect cars we had for four seasons, so he looks more comfortable. He looks happier just looking at him," he explained.

"There's definitely a spring in Lewis step that we haven't seen for a year or two, but you know, across the garage, he's got Charles Leclerc, who's on great form, but my understanding is Lewis has a unilateral option in his favour for 2028 as well, if he wants to stay at Ferrari.

“I mean, Lewis, that's what he does, and he knits in all the extracurricular stuff so well with being a Formula 1 driver, that he loves his fashion and his charitable foundation, and what have you, so Lewis in a great place. He's not gonna, he's not gonna walk away from that, unless he has to."

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