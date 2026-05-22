Is this it for Lewis Hamilton? The scary reality facing Ferrari star this weekend

A former British F1 driver has suggested that Lewis Hamilton's 2026 season is in danger of fading out, unless he can get a result at the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix.

Hamilton has had a much-improved start to the 2026 season compared to 2025, having claimed a grand prix podium and sitting just eight points behind Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in the drivers' championship.

Considering he did not claim a single grand prix podium throughout 2025 and finished 86 points behind Leclerc, it has been a good start to the season, but Ferrari will still want more from their seven-time champion, who comes with a huge salary.

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In Japan and Miami, Hamilton was behind his team-mate in almost every session, although he did end up finishing above Leclerc in the grand prix in Miami because of a late mistake for Leclerc.

The only time Hamilton has been able to outqualify Leclerc so far this year was in China which is statistically one of Hamilton's favourite tracks.

Now, Jolyon Palmer has said that Hamilton needs to beat Leclerc across the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend, in order to avoid 2026 fizzling out as 2025 did for the Brit.

Hamilton has only been outqualified by a team-mate in Canada on three occasions across his illustrious career, and has seven grand prix wins and six pole positions at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, making it one of his favourite tracks.

This year, the Canadian GP is a sprint weekend, meaning there are 33 points on offer for the drivers.

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Canada huge for Hamilton's season

“I think that his track record around Canada is really supreme,” Palmer told the F1 Nation podcast. “He has only been outqualified by a team-mate three times out of, what, 16 attempts? So it is a pretty good track record.

“He outqualified Charles last year, although I think Charles had a kind of better pace and missed it right at the end of Q3. But it does feel like he needs to just halt that downwards momentum now as well after those early few races.

“The Ferrari was obviously a competitive, race-leading car. Still was in Miami, but just not with Lewis. He sort of chipped away at it through the Miami weekend as well and got quite close. But I think Canada’s like - he’s always been really strong there. Seven wins, six poles. He needs to get it back here.

“I think Ferrari should have a sensible car still. And if you’re Lewis, then you do just turn up with a little bit more swag at a circuit you’ve always gone well at.

“I think, even for Lewis, if they’re just close on pace, I think that’s fine. If they’re just back in the mix together, on the same row on the grid, and we’re talking about the two Ferraris being in contention rather than saying, 'Can Charles win it?'

“That felt like it was the case through Miami. You had Charles trying to hunt down the McLarens in the sprint. You had Charles leading half the grand prix.

“All the while Lewis - I know he had a bit of damage in the grand prix - but he was sort of there because he was fighting with Colapinto at the start. He was just struggling a little bit more for that last couple of attempts, and if it’s the same on a circuit he’s always been good at, the next one once again is Monaco. I know Lewis has been all right in Monaco, but Charles has been brilliant in Monaco. It’s his home track. He’s sensational around there.

“So again, you’ll start to see a picture of: if Lewis can’t be strong in Canada, then you’re thinking, okay, the season’s just drifting away from him again. So it’s a big one.”

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