Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Williams F1 team have announced a change to their driver lineup ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.

F1 is in Montreal this weekend for the fifth round of the 2026 season, with Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz hoping to build upon their double points finish at the Miami GP last time out and lift their struggling Williams team.

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Williams are currently sat in eighth in the constructors' championship, and have been struggling with an overweight car.

But ahead of this weekend, a change has been made to their reserve driver setup due to a scheduling clash.

Whereas British racer Luke Browning is usually on hand to step in for either Albon or Sainz should injury or illness befall them throughout the weekend, World Endurance Championship racer Victor Martins has been given that duty instead for the Canadian GP.

That's because Browning is going to be racing in round four of the Super Formula Championship in Japan this weekend.

Williams announced the change in a social media post, but as things stand, Albon and Sainz will be competing for the team throughout the entire sprint weekend.

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Williams looking to continue upward trajectory

Williams' car was confirmed by James Vowles at the Chinese Grand Prix in March to be over 20kg above the minimum weight limit in the sport.

That has meant that the car has been very slow, particularly in low speed corners and when it comes to acceleration.

However, Williams arrived at the Miami GP with plenty of upgrades and, despite their car still being overweight, they managed to achieve a double points finish in the grand prix.

With plenty of points available at this weekend's grand prix given it is a sprint weekend, Williams are hoping to build on this and start running nearer to where they were in 2025, when they achieved two grand prix podiums and a fifth-place constructors' championship finish.

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