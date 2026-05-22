Lewis Hamilton 'facing Ferrari exit' as Elkann steps up Verstappen bid
Lewis Hamilton 'facing Ferrari exit' as Elkann steps up Verstappen bid
Ferrari reportedly want Max to replace Lewis
Lewis Hamilton says he is staying at Ferrari for 2027, but the big question now is whether Ferrari feel the same.
The 41-year-old Hamilton responded to questions about his future on Thursday by telling media that he is under contract at Maranello for 2027 and is planning to be around for some time yet.
The questions come as the British seven-time world champion continues to struggle to make the dream of that big-money move to Italy become successful reality.
And despite his comments during media day for the Canadian Grand Prix, rumours continue to swirl that he may not be driving in red in 2027.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen 2027 green light as Horner makes paddock return
Ferrari have a shortlist, and Verstappen is on it
According to respected Swiss publication Blick, the Scuderia have a three-man shortlist who could 'close the red door' for Hamilton.
That shortlist reportedly includes former Ferrari star Carlos Sainz and brilliant Haas youngester Ollie Bearman, a graduate of the Ferrari Driver Academy. No surprises there as both names have history with the Prancing Horse.
But it is the presence of Verstappen on the list which should make people really sit up and take notice. Despite the Dutchman saying he is happier now thanks to the FIA's impending regulation changes for 2027, he does have an exit clause in his current Red Bull contract.
That clause is reported to kick in if he is outside the top two in the championship at the summer break - he is currently down in seventh position.
Elkann 'personally involved' in Verstappen pursuit
Unless Verstappen and Red Bull produce the most remarkable of turnarounds between now and July, it appears that the 28-year-old Dutchman will be able to test the open market should he wish to.
While Hamilton is under contract at Ferrari for 2027, Blick claims the team is already laying the groundwork for a future without him. And capturing Verstappen would be the biggest prize of all.
Ferrari chairman John Elkann is said to be personally involved in efforts to bring Verstappen to Italy as the rumours continue to swirl about a new marquee arrival at Maranello. And that again, should make everybody sit up and take notice.
Silly season 2026 is here, and it promises to be the wildest of rides.
READ MORE: Ricciardo offered Mercedes F1 contract to drive alongside Lewis Hamilton
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