F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
Everything you need to know about the third sprint qualifying session of the F1 2026 campaign
The third sprint qualifying session of the F1 2026 championship gets underway today (Friday, May 22) in Montreal at the classic Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, on the first day of the Canadian Grand Prix weekend.
The F1 2026 campaign resumed in Miami last time out following a five-week enforced break, and drivers and teams will once again be preparing for a busy sprint weekend with back-to-back 100km events this month.
Want to know more about the sprint race weekend format for 2026? See our full explainer here.
Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen still holds the record for the most F1 sprint race poles, having picked up 10 since the format was first introduced in 2021.
But it was reigning champion Lando Norris who took pole position for the Miami GP sprint a few weeks ago, beating championship leader Kimi Antonelli into second place.
Norris' McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri then lined up on the second row alongside Charles Leclerc in Miami, but the Ferraris, McLarens and Verstappen will all be hungry to qualify on the front row once again and prove they can take the fight to Mercedes in Montreal.
Will Norris manage to knock the Mercedes drivers off the top spot once again? Tune in to the Canadian GP sprint qualifying session to find out!
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F1 Sprint Qualifying Times - 2026 Canadian Grand Prix
Sprint Qualifying for the F1 2026 Canadian GP takes place today (Friday, May 22) at 16:30 local time (ET), which is 21:30 BST.
Find the sprint qualifying start time converted to your local time zone below:
Canadian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Sprint Qualifying - Friday, May 22, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (ET)
|16:30 Friday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|21:30 Friday
|Central European Summer Time (CEST)
|22:30 Friday
|United States (CT)
|15:30 Friday
|United States (PT)
|13:30 Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|17:30 Friday
|Australia (AWST)
|04:30 Saturday
|Australia (ACT)
|06:00 Saturday
|Australia (AET)
|06:30 Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|14:30 Friday
|Japan (JST)
|05:30 Saturday
|China (CST)
|04:30 Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|22:30 Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|23:30 Friday
|India (IST)
|02:00 Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|04:30 Saturday
|Turkey (TRT)
|23:30 Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|00:30 Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|23:30 Friday
How to watch the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix sprint qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|*United States
|Apple TV
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
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