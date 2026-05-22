Aston Martin chief addresses F1 frustrations: 'There's no point'
Aston Martin chief addresses F1 frustrations: 'There's no point'
Mike Krack was discussing team's start to the season
An Aston Martin F1 chief has spoken out about the team's start to the 2026 season, claiming that there's no one more impacted by the situation than the drivers.
Having originally hoped to be challenging for race victories and podiums in 2026 due to their new power unit partnership with Honda getting underway and new regulations sweeping into the sport, Aston Martin have had a dismal start to the year.
The team are currently sat rock bottom of the constructors' championship without a single world championship point, and there has only been one grand prix in which both of their cars have been able to finish.
That's been because of some awful reliability issues caused by their Honda power units, which are severely lacking in power output.
But even when Aston Martin have managed to finish a session, two-time world champion Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll have regularly been at the bottom of the timing screens, and Adrian Newey's chassis design has also come in for some criticism.
Now, chief trackside officer and former team principal Mike Krack has opened up on the team's struggles, claiming that their only option is to carry on amid the adversity.
“We are all racers and we don't want to drive at the back of the field,” Krack told media ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.
“So year on year, you want to improve, but you also have to be reflective of reality. When you see that you have problems, there's no point in being frustrated, but you have to acknowledge that it is a human reaction.”
READ MORE: Aston Martin set for performance 'quantum leap' at Canadian GP
Alonso struggling with Aston Martin form
44-year-old Alonso is desperate to have one more season challenging for podiums before he retires from the sport, and is currently set to be out of contract at the end of year.
Alonso said last year that he would find it easier to walk away from the sport at the end of 2026 if they gave him a car this year that could challenge for race wins, but that he would likely sign a new deal if they were still lagging behind.
But Aston Martin aren't just lagging behind the top teams in the sport, they are plum last in the constructors' championship, a disastrous position for a two-time champion to find himself in.
“The drivers are the ones who are exposed the most,” Krack continued. “I mentioned that before, and that is the ones that we have also to give the most credit.
“To have experienced drivers like Lance and Fernando to drive at the back of the field is not where their place is. There is certainly a lot of frustration that we need to manage. But on the other hand, they also great professionals.”
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