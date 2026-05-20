Daniel Ricciardo offered Mercedes F1 contract to drive alongside Lewis Hamilton

An F1 insider has claimed that Daniel Ricciardo had an offer to be Lewis Hamilton's team-mate at Mercedes.

Ricciardo is a legend of the sport, and achieved seven of his eight race victories during a spell with Red Bull between 2014-2018, finishing third in the world championship on two occasions in that period.

However, his best years came at a time when Mercedes were dominating the sport, finishing behind Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg both times that he finished third in the standings.

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Rosberg won the 2016 world championship ahead of his Mercedes team-mate Hamilton but then opted to retire from the sport at the age of just 31.

That left a seat at the dominant Mercedes team open ahead of the 2017 season, and in the end they opted to fill it with Valtteri Bottas.

But Sky Sports F1 presenter Rachel Brookes has revealed that the team offered the position to Aussie fan favourite Ricciardo first, in what would have created a dream team at Mercedes of Ricciardo and Hamilton.

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Ricciardo offered Mercedes F1 contract

Ricciardo opted to stay with Red Bull, before Hamilton and Mercedes went on to dominate the next four seasons.

In her new book, Drive (released 07/05/26, published by Michael O’Mara Books), Brookes revealed that Ricciardo had an offer to replace Rosberg after his retirement from the sport.

“You’ll be hard pushed to find a driver who admits to a poor decision, but did you know, for example, that Daniel Ricciardo had an offer to replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes when Rosberg left the sport in a shock announcement at the end of 2016?

“Yes, the Mercedes team that won in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. While Ricciardo was tied into a contract with Red Bull at the time, we all know that contracts are just bits of paper if both sides agree to end them (for an inordinate amount of money, no doubt!).

“Instead, Ricciardo moved to Renault in 2019 and then McLaren in 2021, just before their resurgence.

“Fernando Alonso’s name always pops up when talking about drivers being in the wrong place at the wrong time. He left Ferrari to join McLaren in 2015, just as they were struggling, which would explain why he told me, ‘You need to be in the right place at the right moment. You have to have a good car to be able to win.’

“To get it right, you need a crystal ball, a dartboard and probably a seance with Enzo Ferrari himself. And that is before you even get to try the car on the track.”

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Ricciardo's career trajectory

After completing two more seasons at Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen instead of joining Mercedes, Ricciardo opted for a shock switch to Renault ahead of 2019.

The Aussie driver wanted to be a number one driver once more, and Renault had ambitions of returning to their old championship-winning form.

However, it wasn't to be, and Ricciardo spent two seasons mainly dawdling around the midfield.

Ricciardo went on to join McLaren for 2021, and it was here that he claimed his eighth and final race victory in the sport, at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix.

However, throughout two years spent at McLaren, Ricciardo was largely outperformed by young team-mate Lando Norris, and McLaren opted to terminate his contract early after 2022.

Ricciardo was then welcomed back into the Red Bull family with open arms, first as a reserve driver, and then as a full-time racer with sister team Racing Bulls.

Ricciardo had his contract terminated early once again because of poor performance however, and he bowed out of the sport for good in September 2024.

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