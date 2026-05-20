F1 News Today: Danica Patrick TV return, Martin Brundle reveals Sky backlash

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

All the latest news from the world of F1!

Racing driver and former Sky Sports F1 presenter Danica Patrick is returning to our TV screens.

Patrick proved to be a controversial figure when she was part of the Sky Sports F1 team before announcing her departure ahead of the start of the 2026 season.

Danica, now 44, said the decision to exit Sky was her own and it was time to move on after several years with the UK broadcaster.

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Martin Brundle reveals backlash for Sky Sports F1 career decision

A Martin Brundle career decision did not go down well, according to the F1 legend himself.

Brundle has worked for a variety of broadcasters across his illustrious career, including ITV, BBC and for the last few years, Sky Sports.

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Flavio Briatore 'set for F1 exit' as Christian Horner and BYD plot team takeover

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Alpine F1 boss Flavio Briatore's days are reportedly numbered at the team as interest in the Enstone outfit swells from Christian Horner and BYD.

Horner has been linked with a team ownership role at Alpine for many months, but the move was understood to be off once interest from Mercedes surfaced.

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Gianpiero Lambiase reveals 'intimidating' Max Verstappen meeting

Max Verstappen's F1 race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase has revealed his 'intimidating' first meeting with the Dutchman when he joined Red Bull.

Verstappen and Lambiase's careers at Red Bull have largely ran parallel alongside one another with the British-Italian engineer joining the team in 2015, and Verstappen in 2016.

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McLaren star in multi-car crash with ex-F1 drivers at Indy 500

On the Monday practice session ahead of the 2026 Indianapolis 500, McLaren star Pato O'Ward and former F1 drivers Romain Grosjean and Alexander Rossi were involved in a multi-car collision.

This weekend sees the return of one of the most hotly-anticipated races on the entire motorsport calendar.

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