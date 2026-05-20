F1 News Today: Danica Patrick TV return, Martin Brundle reveals Sky backlash
F1 News Today: Danica Patrick TV return, Martin Brundle reveals Sky backlash
All the latest news from the world of F1!
Racing driver and former Sky Sports F1 presenter Danica Patrick is returning to our TV screens.
Patrick proved to be a controversial figure when she was part of the Sky Sports F1 team before announcing her departure ahead of the start of the 2026 season.
Danica, now 44, said the decision to exit Sky was her own and it was time to move on after several years with the UK broadcaster.
➡️ READ MORE
Martin Brundle reveals backlash for Sky Sports F1 career decision
A Martin Brundle career decision did not go down well, according to the F1 legend himself.
Brundle has worked for a variety of broadcasters across his illustrious career, including ITV, BBC and for the last few years, Sky Sports.
➡️ READ MORE
Flavio Briatore 'set for F1 exit' as Christian Horner and BYD plot team takeover
Alpine F1 boss Flavio Briatore's days are reportedly numbered at the team as interest in the Enstone outfit swells from Christian Horner and BYD.
Horner has been linked with a team ownership role at Alpine for many months, but the move was understood to be off once interest from Mercedes surfaced.
➡️ READ MORE
Gianpiero Lambiase reveals 'intimidating' Max Verstappen meeting
Max Verstappen's F1 race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase has revealed his 'intimidating' first meeting with the Dutchman when he joined Red Bull.
Verstappen and Lambiase's careers at Red Bull have largely ran parallel alongside one another with the British-Italian engineer joining the team in 2015, and Verstappen in 2016.
➡️ READ MORE
McLaren star in multi-car crash with ex-F1 drivers at Indy 500
On the Monday practice session ahead of the 2026 Indianapolis 500, McLaren star Pato O'Ward and former F1 drivers Romain Grosjean and Alexander Rossi were involved in a multi-car collision.
This weekend sees the return of one of the most hotly-anticipated races on the entire motorsport calendar.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
'Scandal' - The overlooked Abu Dhabi 2021 incident that would have flipped race on its head
- 37 minutes ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
'Scandal' - The overlooked Abu Dhabi 2021 incident that would have flipped race on its head
Honda plan to roll out Aston Martin speed boost at Canadian Grand Prix
F1 legend Lewis Hamilton in 'unique' Le Mans announcement
F1 News Today: Danica Patrick TV return, Martin Brundle reveals Sky backlash
Latest News
'Scandal' - The overlooked Abu Dhabi 2021 incident that would have flipped race on its head
- 37 minutes ago
Honda plan to roll out Aston Martin speed boost at Canadian Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
F1 legend Lewis Hamilton in 'unique' Le Mans announcement
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Danica Patrick TV return, Martin Brundle reveals Sky backlash
- 3 hours ago
Martin Brundle reveals backlash for Sky Sports F1 career decision
- Yesterday 22:55
Max Verstappen's team-mate reveals F1 champion wanted to 'fight with everyone' at Nurburgring 24 Hours
- Yesterday 21:56
Most read
Lewis Hamilton donates personalised Mercedes to Silverstone that belonged to his dog Roscoe
- 11 may
FIA president welcomes Christian Horner return to F1
- 4 may
Lewis Hamilton given F1 marching orders: 'It's time'
- 16 may
F1 News Today: Christian Horner return welcomed as Newey builds Red Bull rocket ship
- 5 may
Max Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours: Race results and final times
- 17 may
Nurburgring 24 Hours: Watch the finish LIVE as Max Verstappen team suffer major problem
- 17 may