Cadillac F1 team dealing with another high-profile exit days after Lowdon sacking
Cadillac F1 team dealing with another high-profile exit days after Lowdon sacking
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Rookie F1 team Cadillac are dealing with another high-profile exit days after the sacking of team principal Graeme Lowdon.
The 61-year-old Lowdon was removed from his post last Wednesday, just 11 races into the team's first season on the grid. He was replace immediately by 49-year-old Pole Marcin Budkowski.
The abruptness of the move shocked many experts and insiders, who paid tribute to the tireless work the Englishman had done against the clock just to ensure Cadillac arrived on the grid in March 2026 with a team and a car able to compete in F1 races.
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Rajdev steps away from Cadillac content role
Five days later, and Cadillac were dealing with another exit as Head of Content Shyam Rajdev announced that he was stepping away from his role.
Writing on LinkedIn, he spoke with passion about that race against time to line up in Melbourne in March, and the chaos and intensity which game with it.
"After an incredible, intense and, at times, slightly chaotic chapter, I’ve decided to step away from my role as Head of Content at Cadillac Formula 1 Team.
"Building an F1 team digitally from the ground up has been one of the biggest challenges, and privileges of my career."
'Through the chaos, we made history'
Rajdev spoke in detail about the process of building a new F1 team's output, right from the ground up.
"I joined before the team had turned a wheel and had the opportunity to help build what the team looks and feels like today.
"From establishing the visual identity and creative direction, to building the digital foundations, educating a new organisation on the world of F1, and leading the content operation through the first half of its inaugural season.
"I leave knowing I’ve helped create something that will continue long after I’ve gone. I’m heading back into the freelance world, working across content, creative direction, photography and social-first production."
Rajdev ended his message with a special note of gratitude to Lowdon:
"A special thank you to Graeme Lowdon. Without his belief, leadership and determination, this team simply wouldn’t exist.
"Through the chaos, we made history."
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