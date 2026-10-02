The bizarre reason F1 star George Russell will race in a 60C ‘oven’ at Bahrain Grand Prix
The bizarre reason F1 star George Russell will race in a 60C ‘oven’ at Bahrain Grand Prix
George is going to be HOT on SundayMake us your Google favorite
Mercedes star George Russell will be forced to drive in a 60C 'oven' at Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix as his team wrestle with an F1 cost cap dilemma.
The 28-year-old British star will be unable to wear the cooling vest now utilised by so many drivers to contend with brutal temperatures during Grand Prix races.
This year's Bahrain event is taking place in Sepang, Malaysia on Sunday after being moved from its original location due to ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
Temperatures are expected to soar with the FIA already having declared the event an official heat hazard, and Russell will feel every degree with Mercedes deciding to channel their resources elsewhere due to F1's stringent cost cap regulations.
If the air and track temperature is not brutal enough, the heat inside Russell's Mercedes cockpit is expected to reach 60C.
READ MORE: FIA confirms double punishment after Lewis Hamilton investigation at Bahrain Grand Prix
Russell prepared for sweaty Sunday in Sepang
He told media including the Daily Mail: ‘I was sweating sitting on the beach in my shorts and flip-flops. Let alone with fireproof underwear, suit and helmet. It will be like sitting in an oven.
"I would like to wear the cooling vest this week, and I would like to wear it next week (in Singapore).
"But the team asked me, 'Look, we can develop it, and we can put the money towards it but at a cost when we are trying to develop the car within the budget cap.'"
F1 teams all must operate within a strict budget of $215million in 2026 to stay under the cost cap, but not everything counts against it. Driver salaries for example are exempt.
Cooling vest should sit outside cost cap - Russell
Russell believes developing cooling vests should also sit outside the cap, explaining: "We should all be wearing the vest. When it works, it works great. The FIA should step in and allow us to develop it outside the budget cap."
Russell knows just how it feels when searing heat takes over the cockpit - he suffered dehydration and lost several pounds in weight during the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix.
He said: "I think my problems there were more the shock from going into the ice bath, going from extreme heat to extreme cold. So perhaps I have learned from that and will be OK."
The move by Mercedes illustrates the tough decisions team are forced to make under the constraints of the cap. Earlier this season their team principal Toto Wolff had admitted the team did not have the cash for major upgrades to their car.
F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari drama as F1 boss intervenes and uncomfortable Hamilton question asked
F1 RESULTS: Bahrain GP practice times and positions from Malaysia
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Martin Brundle reveals Christian Horner talks over Ferrari F1 move
F1 stars face ‘substantial’ Italian tax bills going back EIGHT years
F1 drivers risk harsh penalty at Bahrain Grand Prix as FIA confirm decision
F1 Results Today: Bahrain Grand Prix practice times and positions from Malaysia
Latest News
Martin Brundle reveals Christian Horner talks over Ferrari F1 move
- 31 minutes ago
F1 stars face ‘substantial’ Italian tax bills going back EIGHT years
- 1 hour ago
The bizarre reason F1 star George Russell will race in a 60C ‘oven’ at Bahrain Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
FIA confirms double punishment after Lewis Hamilton investigation at Bahrain Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
Franco Colapinto reacts to Lando Norris criticism: 'He went too far'
- Today 15:55
F1 drivers risk harsh penalty at Bahrain Grand Prix as FIA confirm decision
- Today 14:54
Most read
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton releases statement as Mercedes comeback confirmed
- 19 september
'Max vs 100': Start time and how to watch live as Verstappen takes on epic Silverstone challenge
- 16 september
F1 broadcaster to miss first grand prix in 28 years after schedule disaster
- 20 september
F1 Schedule 2026: Next race moved to new day, major questions remain as Iran war escalates
- 20 september
Max vs 100 Results: Final times and positions as Verstappen takes on epic Silverstone challenge
- 16 september
F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Spanish Grand Prix positions and times at Madring
- 12 september