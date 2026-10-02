Ferrari drama as F1 boss intervenes and uncomfortable Hamilton question asked - F1 News Today
Ferrari drama as F1 boss intervenes and uncomfortable Hamilton question asked - F1 News Today
The very latest F1 headlines on Friday October 2Make us your Google favorite
Stefano Domenicali has waded into the conversation surrounding his former team Ferrari this week, as rumours swirl about Fred Vasseur's future as team principal.
The Frenchman's position already looked somewhat precarious as the team's performance dropped off in recent months, and speculation was turbocharged last week when Christian Horner threw his hat in the ring to take over.
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David Croft asks uncomfortable Lewis Hamilton question as Ferrari tension grows
Sky Sports' lead F1 commentator David Croft has asked some searching questions about Ferrari's leadership, and Lewis Hamilton's part in it.
The Italian team are going through one of their regular periods of tension after underperforming their fans' and media's expectations this season, this after they had teased some early-season pace and won in Barcelona and Silverstone.
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Max Verstappen to step away from F1 for GT return
Max Verstappen has confirmed that, as has been rumoured for some time, he will compete in a GT race in Portugal later this month.
For the first time since competing in the Nurburgring 24 Hours, Verstappen will once again be behind the wheel of a GT car. In May, the Dutchman led his team toward a potential victory in the iconic race until a technical issue disrupted their plans.
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British driver set for penalty that will see him start LAST at the Bahrain Grand Prix
Racing Bulls star Arvid Lindblad will start this Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia from the back of the grid, after taking a penalty.
The penalty is not related to the contentious moment last time out in Baku which saw him spin his own team-mate Liam Lawson at a chaotic safety car restart, but is instead about power unit components.
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F1 star reveals why drivers don't want to race in Italy finale
Valtteri Bottas has raised an unusual reason that some F1 drivers might not be fans of the last race of the 2027 season being held at Imola.
There are some sporting reasons for concern - the weather is unlikely to be especially conducive to racing, both with an increased likelihood of rain and the low temperatures - but Bottas' added another potential issue to the list.
That issue is one of tax. Foreign athletes are considered to be freelancers in Italy, whether they're contracted to their teams or not, with the team then obliged to hold back part of the drivers' salaries and pay them to Italian tax authorities.
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F1 champion Fernando Alonso handed career-high payday at the age of 45
F1 legend Fernando Alonso has reportedly earned himself a career-high payday, with his new Aston Martin deal said to exceed his earnings at McLaren back in 2018.
Alonso finally ended speculation over his future in the sport ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia this weekend, with Aston Martin confirming that he would once again be driving one of their cars in 2027.
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