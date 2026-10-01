Lewis Hamilton F1 wish could come true as stunning plans for new track revealed

Plans for a new F1 circuit in Africa have been revealed

Lewis Hamilton would get his wish for F1 to once again race in Africa under new plans that have been revealed.

F1 does not currently race on the continent at all, and has not done so since the 1993 South African Grand Prix, with South Africa and Morocco the only countries in Africa to ever host F1 action.

Speculation over a return has existed for some time now, and Hamilton has been a strong advocate. Earlier this year he stated that he has been forcing the issue with F1's top brass, and revealed he did not want to retire from the sport having not raced in Africa.

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"For the past six years, I think, maybe seven, I’ve been fighting in the background to get a grand prix [in Africa]," Hamilton explained back in March.

"Sitting with the stakeholders and asking the question, ‘Why are we not in Africa? We’re on every other continent; why not Africa?'"

Hamilton added: "I don’t want to leave the sport without having a grand prix there, without getting to race there. So I'm chasing them like, 'when is it going to be?' They're setting certain dates, and I'm like, 'damn, I'm running out of time.'

"I’m going to be here for a while until that happens because that’ll be amazing, given that I’m half African."

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Stunning plans revealed for new South African F1 track

While previous reports have suggested Kyalami, where F1 raced at various times between 1967 and 1993, could be the place to get the nod, six months down the line from Hamilton's comments, a new track has been proposed.

Blue Mountain Racing have revealed stunning plans for a new 'world-class' circuit in the Swartland region, which they hope can host F1 as soon as 2031.

Blue Mountain Racing says it is an organisation consisting of South African business leaders, as well as motorsport experts and enthusiasts, and that the project would be entirely privately driven and funded. They also say that they have already made initial contact with both F1 and MotoGP, and are engaging with national and provincial government as their design and planning work continues.

The proposed circuit is being designed to FIA grade one standards, and plans promise to see it feature:

A 4.8km race track

A start-finish straight of at least 600m

A full-throttle straight of at least 1km

Multiple overtaking possibilities

Track width of at least 12m throughout, incorporating natural elevation

Grandstand and general-admission capacity of approximately 125,000 spectators per day

A great racing spectacle and substantial viewing possibilities

A pit and paddock precinct that doubles as convention and exhibition space year-round

It doesn't stop there. The track is only one part of the vision. Blue Mountain Racing are also set to create a precinct intended to operate year-round, rather than for only one weekend a year, with their ambitions including:

A state-of-the-art conference and events centre

hospitality and residential developments

An automotive hub with engineering and testing facilities for manufacturers and teams

A driving academy and automotive skills development programme

A karting pathway for young people from the surrounding towns

BMR Chair: This proposal creates win-win scenario

“Modern Formula 1 is no longer built around circuits alone. Under Liberty Media, the sport has grown into a global entertainment property comprising 24 events a year, each anchored in a city the world already wants to visit,” said BMR Chair Neal Froneman on the organisation's plans.

“Swartland has become an unexpected but obvious South African choice. It has the space and service capacity required for a project of this size, together with a local government that is committed to helping potential developers and going the extra mile to attract investment to its towns.

“The track and related multipurpose developments will also avoid the disruption and inconvenience to residents, as well as the significant public costs, associated with street circuits, which make such a proposition unfeasible for a city like Cape Town."

Froneman continues, stating that proximity to Cape Town would still be key.

“This proposal creates a win-win scenario, given its proximity to Cape Town, one of the most recognised and popular tourist destinations in the world," he added.

"Cape Town is served by an international airport with direct connections to Europe, the United States and the Gulf, as well as rail access and a nearby port for cruise liners.

"It offers world-class hospitality, has a proven record of delivering major international events and is set against a backdrop of iconic mountains, ocean and winelands that no circuit designer could ever manufacture."

At this stage, these are just proposals, and there has been no word yet from F1 on the sport heading to the Swartland region.

Several countries without an F1 race have been linked to hosting grand prix in the future, including Thailand, Argentina, and Germany, as well as South Africa and Rwanda in Africa.

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