close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Italy, 2026

Lewis Hamilton says fight with F1 bosses left him 'feeling like an outcast'

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Italy, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton says fight with F1 bosses left him 'feeling like an outcast'

Let the man be himself!

Chris Deeley
Editor
Experienced sports writer covering F1 and other motorsports since 2023
 Google Make us your Google favorite

Lewis Hamilton has opened up on how he has had to battle to arrive at F1 races in his signature style.

The seven-time world champion is well known for his sometimes eclectic fashion sense, as well as his work with fashion brands away from the track - launching a clothing line with Tommy Hilfiger, and currently acting as a Lululemon brand ambassador.

Hamilton also co-chaired the world famous Met Gala in 2025, when the theme was 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style'.

The Brit has revealed to The Times that he's battled with team bosses on whether he should be arriving to race weekends in team branded clothing or not, admitting that wearing team colours for a quarter for the year is 'a killer' for him.

F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari confirm Vasseur decision as McLaren leave door wide open for Verstappen move

Hamilton: I felt like an outcast in the paddock

“You’re in team kit for 90-odd days a year. For me, that’s a killer," he said.

“[His bosses] were like, ‘You have to arrive in team clothing’. And I’m like, ‘Yeah, but I’ll change into team clothing. You’ll be seeing me in team clothing all weekend. But when I arrive I want to wear my own clothes. It’s important to me'.  "

“This is my confidence thing," he added.

"There’s nothing worse than being restricted in terms of who you want to be.”

F1 vs fashion and one huge difference

Hamilton went on to compare and contrast the worlds of fashion and F1, continuing: “I was really inspired by how diverse the fashion industry was. People from all walks of life wearing things in their own way, and they don’t apologise.

"I work in an industry where, when I joined, people felt very restricted. They couldn’t wear what they wanted.

“I remember walking into the paddock each weekend and feeling like an outcast, then going to a fashion show and feeling like, this is where I belong. These are my people.”

READ MORE: F1 star AXED for 2027 season as official statement confirms driver change

READ MORE: Christian Horner makes U-turn over Ferrari move claims Sky F1 expert

Related

F1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Mercedes

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Ferrari vow to deliver Hamilton and Leclerc upgrades ASAP after Baku beatdown

Ferrari vow to deliver Hamilton and Leclerc upgrades ASAP after Baku beatdown

  • Today 09:45
Christian Horner makes U-turn over Ferrari move claims Sky F1 expert

Christian Horner makes U-turn over Ferrari move claims Sky F1 expert

  • Today 08:58
F1 supremo has 'got his gun back' after firearm causes legal issues

F1 supremo has 'got his gun back' after firearm causes legal issues

  • 41 minutes ago
Ferrari confirm Fred Vasseur decision in emergency call with F1 media

Ferrari confirm Fred Vasseur decision in emergency call with F1 media

  • Yesterday 20:45
F1 star who beat all the odds is OUT as official statement confirms 2027 driver change

F1 star who beat all the odds is OUT as official statement confirms 2027 driver change

  • Today 10:20
'No toxic cookies and no politics' - Zak Brown on why top F1 stars are joining McLaren

'No toxic cookies and no politics' - Zak Brown on why top F1 stars are joining McLaren

  • Today 08:14

Just in

13:57
F1 supremo has 'got his gun back' after firearm causes legal issues
10:20
F1 star who beat all the odds is OUT as official statement confirms 2027 driver change
09:45
Ferrari vow to deliver Hamilton and Leclerc upgrades ASAP after Baku beatdown
08:58
Christian Horner makes U-turn over Ferrari move claims Sky F1 expert
08:14
'No toxic cookies and no politics' - Zak Brown on why top F1 stars are joining McLaren
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Ferrari vow to deliver Hamilton and Leclerc upgrades ASAP after Baku beatdown Ferrari F1

Ferrari vow to deliver Hamilton and Leclerc upgrades ASAP after Baku beatdown

Today 09:45
Kelly Piquet offers rare insight into F1 star Max Verstappen's private life Max Verstappen

Kelly Piquet offers rare insight into F1 star Max Verstappen's private life

Yesterday 22:30
F1 Bahrain Grand Prix will be live and FREE on TV this weekend Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix will be live and FREE on TV this weekend

Yesterday 21:45
F1 facing weather chaos in Malaysia as storms and rain loom for Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 facing weather chaos in Malaysia as storms and rain loom for Bahrain Grand Prix

Yesterday 17:27
Ontdek het op Google Play
x