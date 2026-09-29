Kelly Piquet has opened up about her private life with F1 superstar Max Verstappen in a candid interview, revealing a side of the Dutch driver that many might not expect.

While the world sees four-time world champion Verstappen purely as a top athlete driven by relentless ambition, Brazilian model and influencer Piquet paints a very different picture behind closed doors.

According to 37-year-old Kelly, when he's not fulfilling his racing duties, Max prefers simpler pleasures and the comfort and familiarity of home.

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Piquet says Verstappen is a devoted family man who makes it a point to return home as soon as possible once his on-track commitments are completed.

Their day-to-day life in Monaco (the couple live in a luxury apartment in the new residential district of Mareterra) reflects this focus on stability, as they care for their family together. They share one-year-old daughter Lily while Kelly has daughter Penelope from a previous relationship with former F1 star Daniil Kvyat.

Max and Kelly with baby Lily and Penelope.

To ensure that their home remains a peaceful sanctuary, Kelly carefully selects her modelling projects and international assignments.

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Verstappen is down to earth and focused on family

Speaking on the the Not Alone podcast, Piquet emphasized how well Verstappen's grounded personality fits perfectly with her own lifestyle.

“Max is the kind of guy who goes out, gets his work done, and then comes home. He’s a complete homebody who truly enjoys spending time with family,” she said.

No desire for the limelight

Piquet also highlighted why Verstappen is her ideal partner, not somebody who is keen to always be the focus or chasing greater celebrity. They stand on an equal footing, keen to support each other.

“It’s fantastic because I honestly can’t imagine handling a lifestyle where my partner is always out at social gatherings and stealing the focus,” she added.

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